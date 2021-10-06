Chalk up one more reason why it’s taking longer for some people to move into new apartments.
An appliance shortage.
“We’ve had a couple projects in the last couple years that have been completed but for their appliances,” the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority’s Rob Dapice told a forum on workforce housing Wednesday in Manchester.
“Appliances take microprocessors, which is the same thing a Ford F-150 (pickup) needs, and you can pay a lot more for an F-150 than a refrigerator, so guess who gets the microprocessor,” said Dapice, managing director of the authority’s management & development division.
Communities won’t issue certificates of occupancy allowing people to move in without appliances in place, he said.
Tenants at a 47-unit apartment building called Friar’s Court in Hudson are expected to face an estimated move-in delay of two months because refrigerators aren’t expected to arrive until around the end of November, Dapice said in a follow-up email.
A project in Bedford called Wallace Farms “experienced a significant supply chain interruption in getting their appliances, but they were able to get them from an alternate supplier, and it did not end up affecting their project completion date,” he said.
“I think this is a fascinating detail that ties the housing challenges in New Hampshire with the larger economic story, but I want to be careful not to overstate the role of these supply chain interruptions in the overall housing availability problem that we have,” Dapice said. “It is just one factor among many.”
The state’s housing crunch continued in August, with another monthly record for median sales price for a single-family home. The $410,000 figure was $60,000 more than a year earlier.
The number of days a home remained on the market dropped by more than half in the past year, from an average of 40 days in August 2020 to 19 this past August, according to figures from the New Hampshire Association of Realtors.
There also were nearly 20% fewer homes for sale in August.
People in some communities remain resistant to allowing affordable housing with income restrictions, worried about adding more children to schools and raising taxes. Studies have debunked that theory.
“The concept of NIMBY — not in my backyard — is still fairly strong in many areas,” said Gregory Michael, chair of the New Hampshire Housing Appeals Board. Michael later said NIMBY applies to some residents and local officials but not all.
Donna Morris, president of the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce, suggested from the audience that “workforce housing” needs a PR boost.
“What New Hampshire needs is a campaign: ‘I am workforce housing,’” Morris said at conference, hosted by the Business & Industry Association New Hampshire at the DoubleTree hotel downtown. “That’s what we need: more of a fight the stigma as stigma.”
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health has been trying to get developers to build apartments on its land for employees. It looked at turning a hotel into housing, but some workers thought the studio options would be like returning to a college dorm.
“We need help. Housing, lack of housing, lack of apartments is negatively impacting employers dramatically,” said David Duncan, Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s vice president of facilities management.
“We have a high percentage of people accepting jobs and then saying, ‘Sorry, I can’t,’ ” Duncan said.
“As a crisis situation has gone to an acute situation because if we don’t get the people that we need hired then we won’t be able to take care of the patients that we have,” Duncan said.
Moe Archambault, owner and broker at Moe Marketing Realty Group in Bedford, said he has seen the New Hampshire market cool a bit.
“I think the COVID buying spree I saw, it started to dissipate in August,” Archambault said in an interview. “I think we’re slowly getting back to normal.”
Properties that would have drawn 25 or 30 showings earlier this year now might draw 10. And homes that once garnered 10 offers are getting just a few, albeit at or slightly above the asking price.