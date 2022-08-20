If you work for the town of Barrington, you could be in line for a $5,000 bonus — just for staying in your job.

Select Board members first approved $70,000 in bonuses for 14 police department employees in June. Then this month the board approved using federal stimulus money to fund up to $250,000 in bonuses for another four dozen town workers.

What's Working

What’s Working

What’s Working, a series exploring solutions for New Hampshire’s workforce needs, is sponsored by the New Hampshire Solutions Journalism Lab at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications and is funded by Eversource, Fidelity Investments, the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, the New Hampshire College & University Council, Northeast Delta Dental and the New Hampshire Coalition for Business and Education.

Contact reporter Michael Cousineau at mcousineau@unionleader.com. To read stories in the series, visit unionleader.com/whatsworking.