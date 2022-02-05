If you have trouble finding nurses to hire, then find a partner.
Concord Hospital has teamed up with New England College on a new program for nursing students to earn a bachelor of science degree in nursing in three years or less.
“We believe we will create a consistent pipeline of qualified nurses to help strengthen the workforce as we move forward,” hospital president and CEO Robert Steigmeyer told reporters on a Zoom call.
About 150 people have applied for the program, which hopes to choose 40 for the fall semester. After students become licensed nursing assistants in a year’s time, they can work for Concord Hospital while completing the program.
“They’ll earn as they learn,” said college president Michele Perkins.
Concord Hospital pays its LNAs at least $15 an hour.
Steigmeyer said he would welcome the students to stay on at the hospital once they earn their degrees to help plug a nursing shortage that the coronavirus pandemic made worse.
“Whether it’s from retirement or the desire to change to less stressful careers, we’re experiencing an unprecedented number of professionals that are leaving bedside nursing,” Steigmeyer said.
Nursing students will pay tuition to the Henniker college, but they will be eligible for scholarships and grants. They will have three 14-week immersive clinical experiences along with their classroom studies.
“The advantage with a program like New England College’s is that you are able to become established in the workplace over a three-year program, build relationships with your co-workers, become confident clinically all while enrolled in the program,” said Erin Collins, the hospital’s vice president of nursing.
At the same time, hospital officials know they won’t be able to retain all the freshly minted nurses.
“We recognize that not all these individuals will elect to remain in the immediate area after graduation,” said Patrick Boyle, chief human resources officer at Concord Hospital.