School superintendent Kevin Richard found out how difficult the housing market was in the tourist-driven Conway area when several new teachers he hired last summer didn’t teach a single day of class.
“We lost probably four out of the 20 who could not afford to stay,” said Richard, superintendent of SAU 9, which includes Conway, Jackson and Bartlett.
“You need to address the housing, and that’s a huge concern,” said Richard, who moved to Conway 30 years ago.
“If teachers can’t afford it, then retail workers and the hospitality industry can’t afford it. It’s a much greater community issue.”
Housing prices spiked and the number of homes for sale remained low as the pandemic increased interest in buying in New Hampshire last year.
“Especially up here in the White Mountain Valley, the cost of building construction is expensive, and it’s easier to build a big house than it is to build a more affordable house for the workforce,” Jac Cuddy, executive director of the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council, said during a recent virtual roundtable discussion with U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas.
In January, Carroll County, which includes Conway, saw a 20% gain in single-family homes sold compared with a year earlier, the second biggest gain among the state’s 10 counties. Its median price rocketed 51.1%, based on 66 closed home deals. The state as a whole saw a 12.3% jump in sales and a 22.8% gain in prices in January.
To combat the lack of affordable housing, people are considering zoning changes, tax credits and sharing space with strangers.
Cottage-sized housing
Conway’s planning board recently considered asking voters at town meeting to approve a building exception allowing residences of between 300 and 800 square feet on smaller land parcels.
The board voted 5-2 against taking the matter to voters.
“However, the majority of the board supports the goal and intent of the special exception,” said board member Earl Sires, who pushed the measure.
“They just feel that it needs provisions to require primary residence and perhaps some income restrictions on sale or tenancy of the homes.
“A couple of the members were concerned about over-development if the special exception were to pass. I’m hopeful that with some changes, it will move forward next year.”
Sires said he was intrigued by the idea after reading a story in the New Hampshire Sunday News about a Dover project proposing cottage-sized housing.
Maggie and John Randolph want to build a clustered community of 44 cottages in Dover to rent out to their workers at two assisted-living facilities they own in Durham and to others for roughly $1,000 a month on land previously eyed for large homes.
The Dover project is scheduled to return before that city’s planning board March 9. The board last week discussed issues including fencing and adding more parking spaces, Maggie Randolph said in an email last week.
“From an architectural standpoint, we were asked to provide a narrative describing what features, detailing, and color schemes we can incorporate to help differentiate the cottages, so they don’t feel ‘cookie-cutter,’ which I am very happy to do,” she said.
“If approved, we will start site work as soon as weather permits, but certainly by early April,” she said. “We are aiming to have the first units available by this Fall, and have a goal of having 20 units (about half) done by the end of Spring of 2022.”
Interest in the concept is building.
“Dover as a whole has been very supportive of the concept, and none of us want to skimp on the details, especially as we all feel this could set a precedent,” she said.
“Exeter and other surrounding towns have shown interest in adding a cottage community as well,” she said. “Additionally, we have had individuals from different industries reach out to us, including hospitals and tech industries.”
Home-sharing
Another idea to address the Conway area’s housing crunch is to encourage more people to rent spare rooms to local workers.
“It’s to rent out space at a lower-than-market rate because you’re sharing other facilities, the kitchen or garage, parking, storage and some living space,” said Marianne Jackson, executive director of the Gibson Center for Senior Services in North Conway.
A website for HomeShare MWV for the Mount Washington Valley offers a checklist for renters and landlords to address potential incompatibility issues before anyone moves in.
The website suggests detailed interviews, background checks and references, a meeting somewhere in town, then a meeting at the house they might share, and finally signing a living-together agreement addressing such issues as how to divide space in the refrigerator.
“The concept is you can iron out the potential difficulties and develop trust right off the bat and make things real clear,” said Jackson, who started the program, which the pandemic has halted.
“It’s a robust way of bringing the workforce into a community that then serves seniors,” said Jackson, who lives in Madison and has been renting out a room for 30 years.
The renters could be young people, but also “people with a mid-life event,” such as a divorce or loss of a spouse.
“There’s no stereotypical demographic of who might be seeking the home,” she said.
Renting a room could cost half the $1,200 to $1,500 a month some people are paying for a one-bedroom apartment in the Mount Washington Valley.
Jackson said some Conway-area restaurants have workers living 45 minutes away.
“They’re getting off working at the bar at midnight and driving through winter storms,” she said. “It’s unmanageable. It’s unsafe ... because they can’t get housing locally.”
Superintendent Richard said he uses a few places that sometimes have an available in-law or studio apartment to rent to a teacher in need.
Housing quotas
Alec Tarberry, project manager at River Run Co., has proposed building 54 housing units in North Conway — including 14 affordably priced apartments. The town requires a minimum 25% be set aside for workforce housing.
“The housing situation is certainly challenging with what we call workforce housing, and since the pandemic started, many people from the Boston area have been flocking to the White Mountains,” Tarberry said. “The housing market has gotten real tight for everybody in every price point.”
He doesn’t know how much the rental cost will be for the workforce apartments.
“I think we’ll probably fill them right away,” he said.
“We own some apartments in the area right now,” Tarberry said. “There’s a wait list. The units don’t stay available very long.”
Tarberry said builders are getting higher prices on the Seacoast and in the state’s southern tier.
“It’s because people are willing to pay a lot of money for an apartment in Portsmouth, so these developers can justify it for a house,” Tarberry said. “The prices haven’t gotten that high up here.”
Tarberry said the solution to more affordable housing might be modular construction.
“This is where entire buildings are built in factories, either in Maine or Quebec,” Tarberry said. “Using computers and software and advanced technology, they’re able to truck everything down and put it all together.”
Tax credits
Congressman Pappas, during his virtual meeting with business people, said he favored tax credits to encourage developers.
“We all know that the affordable housing situation in New Hampshire has gone from bad to worse as a result of the pandemic,” Pappas said. “The supply is just not there of available affordable housing, and we know that prices have been driven quite a bit higher by the trends that we have seen over the last few months.
“This is an urgent problem, and I think solutions like that to provide tax credits for responsible affordable development is a good thing.”
The pandemic is pushing prices higher, putting pressure on people who want to do long-term renting faced with needing to charge higher rents, according to Harrison Kanzler, executive director of the Mount Washington Valley Housing Coalition and a former real estate agent.
“The housing market has gone away from the reality of the local economy,” Kanzler said.