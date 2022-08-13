Micaela Minassian and her boyfriend have been living with her family in the same Derry home for the past three years as they struggle to find an affordable apartment.

A household with six adults, including her parents, means juggling dinner schedules, fitting in loads of laundry and finding bathroom time in the morning.

