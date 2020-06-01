Electricity is flowing along a newly completed 13-mile transmission line on the Seacoast designed to boost the reliability of the region’s electric system.
“With many people continuing to work and learn from home, the safe and reliable delivery of power has never been more essential than it is during these uncertain times,” Eversource President of Transmission Bill Quinlan said in an announcement Monday.
“The completion of the Seacoast Reliability Project is an exciting development in our efforts to serve our Seacoast customers and to support economic growth in the future,” Quinlan said.
Eversource spent $126 million on the project that traverses four communities: Durham, Madbury, Newington and Portsmouth.
The project will produce more than $900,000 in combined property taxes for the four communities during the first year it is in service.
“As a regional reliability project, the costs of the SRP will be shared by all New England customers,” Eversource spokeswoman Kaitlyn Woods said by email.
New Hampshire electricity customers -- regardless of where they get their energy from -- will help pay for the project with New Hampshire’s share covering about 10%.
In 2018, the project was estimated to cost $84 million.
“The actual cost is reflective of construction costs greater than this estimate, as well as extensive and prolonged siting and permitting processes, along with state and federal permit conditions,” Woods said.
Before it was built, project critics were concerned over property tax values and higher power line poles and structures as well as concerns over disrupting Little Bay.
Eversource said the project was constructed almost completely within existing rights of way between substations in Madbury and Portsmouth.
In a statement, Durham Town Administrator Todd Selig said: “Construction has proceeded according to schedule and Eversource representatives have endeavored to work cooperatively with town officials in order to mitigate local impacts to the extent reasonably practical for a regionally significant project of this size, scope, and duration.”