Several tenants who Manchester developer Dick Anagnost hoped to evict in March stayed until July thanks to an eviction ban spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Anyone pre-COVID, they got the advantage, the COVID advantage: four to five months of free rent because we couldn’t evict,” Anagnost said Tuesday. “Landlords took a beating.”
The state ban preventing landlords from removing non-paying tenants was lifted July 1. A separate federal ban that ended last week had protected properties that had federally backed mortgages or housed tenants on certain federal programs.
Cases rose sharply this month for landlords filing paperwork in court to evict tenants. The three weeks ending July 24 averaged 81 cases a week compared to single digits during many weeks this spring. Before the pandemic, the typical caseload was more than 100 per week.
“As you would expect, that activity decreased substantially during the moratorium, and now we’re hopping,” said Stephanie Bray of New Hampshire Legal Assistance.
Household budgets could get tighter for renters who lost their jobs and remain unemployed. Those collecting unemployment benefits saw their checks boosted by an extra $600 a week in federal money since March. The last check with the extra $600 arrives this week.
Congress is debating how to retool the federal payments that augmented standard state unemployment benefits. Legislators are considering either a flat weekly extra payment or combining state and federal benefits to equal a certain percentage of a person’s former paycheck.
“If there really is no enhanced benefit, I think it’s logical to assume it’s going to burden a lot of people unless they can go back to work and earn the money they earned before,” said Dean Christon, executive director and CEO of the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority.
The authority on Tuesday released its annual residential rental cost survey, which showed the median monthly rent for two-bedroom rental units, including utilities, rose by 5% statewide to $1,413. It was $1,534 in Hillsborough County, which includes Manchester and Nashua.
One piece of good news: The state’s vacancy rate for apartments of all sizes rose to 1.8%, compared to less than 1% a year ago.
“Overall, there’s still a lot more demand for rental housing than supply, and that continues to put upward pressure on prices” Christon said.
“To afford the statewide median cost of a typical two-bedroom apartment with utilities, a New Hampshire renter would have to earn 125% of the estimated statewide median renter income, or over $56,500 a year,” the report said.
In Hillsborough County, it took $61,400 a year, and Rockingham County was even higher, at $64,900.
New multifamily housing helped boost the vacancy rate, Christon said. But some developers are targeting “the higher end of the market,” he said.
Affordable housing is key for employers and the economy.
“If you are a company trying to recruit or retain people, that can be a challenge,” Christon said.
A different report showed a household needs to make $23.43 an hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment in New Hampshire, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition. That ranked New Hampshire as 15th highest in the nation.
Anagnost, who owns more than 1,000 rental units in New Hampshire, said 97 to 98% of his residential tenants were paying on time during the pandemic “because everyone was receiving extra unemployment and stimulus money.” But if unemployment benefits get reduced, he expects tenants to ask for help.
Anagnost said he hasn’t seen a change in his vacancy rates in recent months.
“There is just as high a demand for housing, and it’s still in short supply,” he said.