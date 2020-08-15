Lisa and Travis made a connection, but they weren’t alone.
She was in Dover, he was from Portsmouth — and their goal was to see whether they could forge a new employer-worker relationship.
But this wasn’t Travis Harsin’s only flirtation. He skipped from employer to employer during a virtual job fair without needing to leave his chair.
“My mind is kind of swimming with all the other interviews that I’ve been with,” Harsin admitted to Lisa Duff, chief operating officer of Rocky Coast Printworks, while a reporter watched.
Welcome to job hunting in the pandemic era.
Harsin planned to send a resume, and Duff acknowledged he was a contender for an administrative assistant position — but there would be no immediate verdict on a longer-term partnership.
“It’s kind of like the one-minute dating tables,” the tie-wearing Harsin said in a video interview right after finishing with Duff. “It’s just go, go, go, go.”
Think of dating via Zoom.
“Face-to-face” video discussions with employers often included other strange faces staring in waiting their turn, watching and listening to others ask questions and make their sales pitches.
“It feels like you shouldn’t be there,” said Massachusetts resident John Panagas, parked in a virtual lounge.
Uh, who’s there?
Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, job seekers attending an in-person job fair would bring resumes to distribute and often get one-on-one face time with hiring managers.
But at the state Employment Security’s first virtual job fair, job hunters scanned a map of tables labeled with employer names. Clicking on a table often resulted in parachuting into other people’s conversations mid-sentence.
“I’m kind of enjoying it now,” said Jesse Peloski of Greenland, who was considering a career change. “Watching the conversations abruptly come to a halt.”
He saw the format’s limitations.
“I can see how this could be a frustrating experience if someone really needs a job, right?” he said.
Others embraced the event, which drew more than 40 employers with more than 600 job openings.
“I like the format,” said Tiffany Brand of Dover. “It’s been very easy to talk to the employers and ask questions.”
What’s next?
How about a drive-through job fair?
A Jaffrey company, inspired by a recent outdoor town meeting, actually is organizing one in a church parking lot Aug. 26. People will fill out applications in their cars and meet with MilliporeSigma officials in tents outside Hope Fellowship Church on Prescott Road from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
“We can get a little more personable in the hiring process while maintaining distance,” David Poggi, head of operations at the Jaffrey location, said in an interview.
The company — which hired several people attending its own virtual job fair last month — wants to fill more than 140 permanent and temporary positions.
Jaffrey workers make filtration devices used in the pharmaceutical industry. The company has seen rising demand for its products as some customers work to develop COVID-19 treatments and vaccines.
At last week’s virtual fair, which the New Hampshire Tech Alliance helped organize, people could park themselves in lounges to ponder their next steps — until a stranger popped in.
“You immediately started talking to somebody because you kind of feel silly if you’re just sitting there and not talking when you’re on the camera,” said Dave Todaro, founder and CEO of Ascendle, a contract software engineering firm based in Portsmouth.
If that happened in person, people probably would start looking at their phones, he said.
Other lounge encounters produced awkward silence before one person or another bailed out.
Come here often?
Also lost in a virtual job fair are all the branded pens, canvas bags and trinkets that employers typically give out at traditional job fairs. Duff would offer lip balm and stress-relief squishy balls.
“That would draw more people over to talk with us,” she said.
Job seekers’ virtual fair attire ranged from ties to T-shirts. Job openings leaned heavily on manufacturing and technology.
The job mix wasn’t a fit for Jennifer Kazakis.
After 16 years working for American Express Global Business Travel, the Goffstown resident was furloughed in April because of the worldwide slowdown in travel. She was unsure if she would return.
During the job fair, “you could find some of the people would take over” the conversation at the employer tables, Kazakis said the day after the job fair.
At least one recruiter asked her for contact information while others listened in. One job hunter complained about age discrimination. “That was a little awkward,” she said.
“It was still good doing the experience,” Kazakis said.
Call me?
Shannon Herrmann thought job seekers were more focused online.
“I feel like there was less wandering, and job seekers used the materials ahead of time to decide who to speak with,” said Herrmann, senior recruiting manager at Alexander Technology Group, a technology staffing agency.
“No one ended up at our table accidentally, and everyone seemed to be more prepared to ask us questions than in a typical setting, where candidates can struggle to understand the companies attending and actually find their table in a big conference room or gym.”
But she noted the event’s pace.
“Sometimes, it seemed like we were speed dating a bit, but once you got into the flow it was easier,” she said.
The virtual job fair was spread among four levels, leaving fourth-floor occupant Chris Swanson lonely for stretches.
“You can’t try to pull people in,” said Swanson, a HR generalist at Whitney Brothers in Keene.
Later, she encountered Jared from Rochester, who asked where her business was located — a nearly two-hour drive each way for him.
“That would be a long commute,” Swanson said.
Too long a gap to make a job connection.