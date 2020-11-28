The battle to buy a home for under $280,000 turned fierce in Manchester this month.
Seven buyers made offers on the same three-bedroom ranch with white picket fence in the first 48 hours it was on the market, with some of the bids more than $20,000 over the asking price.
Three offers in the first 24 hours on another ranch 3 miles away topped the asking price by even more.
The two homes — bought by a pair of brothers in August and October — underwent interior renovations before returning to a red-hot real estate market, where they attracted a blizzard of bidding.
Brett and Randy Rickenbach expect to net a combined profit of about $150,000 on the pair of properties — and could have made even more if they were allowed to accept higher bids from people using FHA financing.
“I am surprised that COVID was actually good for us,” said Brett Rickenbach, who co-owns Rickenbach Renovations. “I thought the market was going to crash, and everything was going to slow down, and the opposite happened.”
Flipping became trendy on HGTV, with amateur and professional investors looking to buy low and sell high. As on the shows, flippers prefer to find unlisted properties, which helps maximize their profits.
“I usually get two or three postcards every week, (saying) ‘I’ll buy your house for cash,’” said Bedford real estate agent Greg Powers, who occasionally sells homes owned by a different investor who renovates and flips homes.
Powers said he sees competition increasing among investors.
“It’s a struggle to buy anything because there’s so many investors looking to do the exact same thing,” said Powers, a Realtor with Keller Williams Metropolitan Realty.
The pandemic has kept some people from putting their homes on the market, meaning fewer choices and higher prices. October saw more than 3,000 fewer homes for sale statewide compared to a year ago. For every five houses for sale in October 2019, only two were available last month.
The strategy
The threat of COVID-19 has caused some sellers to shy from allowing potential buyers to tour their homes.
“We bought a couple houses because they don’t want people in the house. They’re nervous about COVID,” said Rickenbach, who has been flipping houses for seven years. Most recently he ran a HomeVestors franchise, tied to the company with the “We Buy Ugly Houses” television commercials.
Rickenbach, an Auburn resident whose recent flipping projects include houses in Hollis and Pelham, mostly hires out the renovation work to others.
“Make more money and can do more houses at once,” said Rickenbach, vice president of the New Hampshire Real Estate Investors Association.
He compares his profits to hits in a baseball game.
In August, he bought a Norcross Street ranch in Manchester for about $115,000 and spent about $60,000 on remodeling. It is on track to sell for $275,000.
“I’d say that’s a home run,” Rickenbach said. “We made over 80 grand on that” after accounting for other expenses, such as real estate commissions.
A South Beech Street ranch in Manchester that netted about $65,000 in profit was “a solid double.”
The timing
Investors are helped by longer wait times for appraisers to value properties earmarked for sale. The delay encourages some people to sell to an investor rather than go through a longer, traditional sales process, according to Bedford Realtor Moe Archambault, who co-lists the properties with Rickenbach.
“You’ve got a refinance boom and a buying boom,” he said. “There’s only so many appraisers.”
Rickenbach, who has flipped about 45 homes, aims to clear between $30,000 and $90,000 per property.
“He’ll drive around neighborhoods looking for perhaps some homes that haven’t cut their lawn or have a lot of stuff outside,” said Archambault, owner and broker at Moe Marketing Realty Group. “He’ll research it and send them a card.”
Homes on the market don’t stay there long.
In Manchester alone, 180 single-family homes were under contract on one recent day this month, according to Powers. The median number of days on the market: seven.
“That tells me half of those sold in less than a week, which just means the summer frenzy is continuing,” he said.
A Manchester assessing official said it was “a fairly regular occurrence” for an investor to buy a property, renovate it and place it back on the market.
“It’s probably 20 to 25 houses a year all told with one big player, a medium player and a few small players,” said Robert Gagne, chairman of the Manchester Board of Assessors.
Nationwide, 53,705 single-family homes and condominiums in the United States were flipped in the first quarter of 2020. That figure represents 7.5% of all home sales in the quarter, the highest level since the second quarter of 2006, according to ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of the nation’s premier property database.
The economics
Flipping isn’t for everyone, cautioned real estate agent Rachel Eames.
“People who don’t do it often enough don’t tend to calculate it all correctly,” said Eames, a former state Realtors Association president who operates a Concord real estate and insurance business.
She and her husband, Jeff, have flipped more than 20 homes over the years.
“What does an individual investor or flipper feel comfortable with and what are their resources?” she said.
Eames bought an Exeter condo in September 2019 for $85,000 and sold it for $199,000 that December, netting about $76,000 in profit.
“The profit margin was considerable,” said Eames, who hired out the renovation work.
She typically looks to make between $60,000 to $90,000 per property.
The key to successfully flipping properties?
“Vision, location and really truly understanding how much it costs to do things,” Eames said.