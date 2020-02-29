Saudi Arabia. Venezuela. Papua New Guinea. Egypt. Latvia. Bahrain. Greece. India.
The native countries of New Hampshire doctors read like a United Nations roll call.
Dr. Lorena Do Ponte escaped political unrest in Venezuela as a kid and spent her teen years in Canada. She graduated from medical school in Aruba and these days ministers to patients in Manchester.
The Canadian citizen speaks in French, Spanish and English to her patients, who are more comfortable when they hear their native tongues.
“I think it helps in bridging the language barriers and improving that patient experience and hopefully patient outcomes,” said Do Ponte, 28, whose roster of patients at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Manchester numbers around 1,800.
Foreign workers such as Do Ponte can be part of a prescription to combat the state’s workforce shortage, say those associated with the health care field.
“These are people who are filling roles that may not be able to be filled by U.S.-born grads,” said Dr. Ed Merrens, chief clinical officer for Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health. “No one is walking around (saying), ‘These people are taking other people’s jobs.’ We’re thankful to have them.”
The nation’s aging population and the desire to tackle chronic conditions such as diabetes are driving the need for doctors at a time when both legal and illegal immigration are political flashpoints.
Talk of immigration reform is “being hijacked by the political discourse and rhetoric that is not allowing for a conversation about these deeper issues,” said Greg Moore, state director for Americans for Prosperity, a conservative advocacy group. “There are consequences for that, and one of the consequences is some of those doctor and nurses shortages we’re seeing across New Hampshire.”
Legal immigration dropped 7.3% in a two-year period ending Sept. 30, 2018, according to U.S. Department of Homeland Security data analyzed by the National Foundation for American Policy. Excluding refugees who arrived in the U.S. more than a year earlier, the drop is even steeper, 11.5%, with 122,412 fewer people obtaining lawful permanent resident status.
That decline coincides with a projected shortage of 46,900 to 121,900 physicians in the U.S. by 2032, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.
“There’s not enough physicians for all the baby boomers,” said Robin Vermette, senior immigration paralegal at Orr & Reno law firm in Concord.
Vermette helps employers acquire the necessary immigration approval for medical personnel to work in the United States, especially at medical facilities in northern New Hampshire and northern Vermont.
“These young American-born professionals want to go to the big cities and have specialties in the big cities,” she said. “In northern New Hampshire, you’re not going to get that.”
Vermette said changes are needed to how immigrant visas are allocated.
Employee-based immigrant visas are limited to 140,000 a year, with no more than 7% from any one country, according to the U.S. State Department.
“What are the two countries that give us the most educated dentists and most educated physicians? China and India. They’re so backlogged,” Vermette said. “We’d have more if they didn’t include family members in that count.”
After starting jobs in the United States, foreign doctors don’t always feel comfortable talking about working here.
One North Country doctor from a Middle Eastern nation decided not to talk to a reporter because of safety concerns for himself and his family after tensions escalated between the United States and Iran. His employer also changed his mind about discussing that doctor and the benefits a single physician can bring to health care-starved communities.
Changing the rules
At least one state board has revised English requirements for licensing nurses. The New Hampshire Hospital Association successfully secured changes from the state Board of Nursing last year.
“Generally speaking, we know in New Hampshire that we are at a crisis with the workforce shortage across the board” in health care, said Kathy Bizarro-Thunberg, the association’s executive vice president.
The board agreed in certain situations to accept results from an English proficiency exam dating back five years versus two. And it eliminated the English exams if the license candidate previously worked in one of the listed English-speaking countries, including South Africa and Jamaica.
“The more strict you make those requirements, the less likely someone is going to choose New Hampshire to be employed,” she said. “It was limiting the pool.”
For the year ending June 30, 2019, 96 foreign-born applicants, excluding Canadians, received their licenses to become registered nurses before the changes went into effect, according to the board’s administrator, Bonnie Crumley Aybar.
With the changes, “nurses know what’s required and can submit a complete application, which expedites the process,” she said. “The board was responsive to workforce concerns.”
The visa pathway
Nearly 1 in 3 U.S. doctors were born somewhere else. Dartmouth-Hitchcock, the state’s largest private employer, recently counted 41 staff physicians from 18 countries on various visas in New Hampshire.
Those doctors are spread among 15 specialties, including pediatric neurology, vascular surgery, family medicine, hematology and ophthalmology.
“In many ways, we think our community is richer by adding people who had a different life experience,” Merrens said. “These people add to the diversity of a community that lacks it in many ways.”
One pathway to bring doctors to this country — and New Hampshire — is through a J-1 waiver process, the path Do Ponte took.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, New Hampshire’s only academic medical system, had 22 doctors doing their medical residency through J-1 visas, which permit people from other countries to get training in the United States. J-1 visa recipients must return to their home countries for two years after training. U.S. employers, however, can request a waiver, which allows doctors to commit to working for a specific employer for at least three years.
“It just allows us to plan a little bit better,” Merrens said. “You know you will have someone consistently for three years.”
The process gives workers a chance to establish their credentials with a stable job, he said.
“We don’t view them as second-class citizens,” Merrens said. “They’re phenomenal physicians, and we’re fortunate to have them in our midst.”
In addition to those on J-1 visas, another eight doctors at D-H are doing their medical residency on H-1B visas, which allow people with specialty occupations to work temporarily in the United States.
Changing attitudes
Health care providers are becoming more open to hiring foreign-born staff, according to Stephanie Pagliuca, director of workforce development and recruitment for the Bi-State Primary Care Association, which promotes access to primary preventive care for all, regardless of their ability to pay.
The association also helps recruit staff for some New Hampshire hospitals, community health care centers and physician groups.
“I don’t think it deters employers any longer,” she said. “I think they feel, let’s bring this person in, the immigration (paperwork) can be dealt with. They are going to be here three years, and we’ll see if it’s going to be a match (long term).”
Do Ponte started working at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Manchester in 2018. Come July, she plans to marry an American, but that won’t make her automatically a U.S. citizen.
“That doesn’t change my visa status at all, which is crazy,” said Do Ponte, who won’t start the process to get a green card until 2022 and perhaps U.S. citizenship later. “I’ll probably have kids and still not be a citizen, which is insane.”
New U.S. citizens
Last November, Manchester welcomed 39 new U.S. citizens from 18 countries.
Those smiling faces included Brindha Natarajan, born in India and now owner of Towne Square Dental in Londonderry, and her husband, Arun Sivaraman.
“We came with four suitcases, and here we are owning a home and business,” said Natarajan, who is in her 40s. The couple moved to Chelmsford, Mass., in 2007 before settling in Londonderry about a decade later. Natarajan, who was a dentist in India, attended dental school at the University of Connecticut.
“As long as you work hard, you’re able to achieve your dream,” Natarajan said. “This nation allows you to pursue your dream.”
When people come here from foreign countries to fill important positions, “I definitely think it boosts the economy,” she said.