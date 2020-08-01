Even before the coronavirus pandemic hit, many workers were looking to get new or improved skills to better their career paths.
A new bill in Congress aims to aid that effort and also help companies develop more skilled workers.
Employees would be allowed to receive more tax-free educational help from employer workforce development programs under a bill to be introduced Monday by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.
“This bipartisan legislation would make long overdue changes to the tax code to encourage employers to provide educational and training opportunities to their employees,” Hassan said in a statement. “It will also help ensure that businesses have the workforce that they need to recover from this crisis.”
Hassan is pushing for the measure to be part of the next COVID-19 relief package that Congress considers.
New Hampshire had one of the nation’s lowest unemployment rates prior to the coronavirus pandemic hitting, and some employers today still find it difficult to fill skilled positions.
Right now, employers can pay up to $5,250 in educational and training opportunities to retrain and provide more skills to their workers without employees having to pay taxes on those benefits.
The Upskilling and Retraining Assistance Act would raise that tax exclusion from $5,250 to $12,000 for the next two years under Section 127 of the tax code.
The current cap, which hasn’t changed since 1986, often doesn’t cover the cost of education programs and doesn’t include costs for required items, such as equipment.
The bill would cover the cost of education-related tools and technology, including hand tools, construction equipment, computers and software, needed for their education program.
Southern New Hampshire University President Paul LeBlanc backs the bill.
“During such historic times of need in our rapidly changing workforce, the expansion of Section 127 is a critical tool for employers to recruit and retain talent while building an educated workforce,” LeBlanc said by email. “SNHU is committed to advancing social and economic mobility and the modernization of this bill is an important mechanism for removing barriers to opportunity and increasing access to education for America’s workers.”
Hassan planned to introduce the legislation along with Indiana Republican Sen. Todd Young.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated businesses across New Hampshire, upended industries, and put a record number of people out of work,” Hassan said. “That’s why it’s more important than ever to help employers adapt to these challenging times by expanding programs that retrain workers.”