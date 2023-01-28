New Hampshire needs more than 66,000 new housing units by 2030 to accommodate projected population growth and put the state on a path toward a “balanced market” by 2040, according to a state report.
The current housing shortage means more potential job hires aren’t accepting positions because they can’t find affordable places to live.
“Candidates declining offers for professional roles cited difficulty in finding housing when they explored the Upper Valley post-offer,” said Kristen Thane Clark, director of communications at Hypertherm, which employs 1,100 in New Hampshire.
About 15% of the job candidates that the Upper Valley manufacturer would like to have hired in 2022 didn’t accept the company’s offer, mainly because of housing.
“Our recruiters also hear from candidates who do not apply or who remove their application after researching housing in the area,” she said. “The ability for candidates to find suitable housing quickly and affordably is critical to our ability to attract new people to continue our business growth.”
In the past 12 months, Hypertherm has hired more than 100 new workers in New Hampshire to fill vacancies created by retirements, attrition and new growth.
“Housing availability and cost is a key point in a candidate’s decision to accept our offer and relocate,” Clark said.
Some positions originally designated as in-person are being filled by candidates who continue living in Connecticut, Massachusetts or Rhode Island and commute to the Upper Valley intermittently, Clark said.
According to the New Hampshire Realtors, seven homes were for sale in Lebanon in December. Hanover had even fewer on the market, registering a median home sale price of more than $1 million for all of 2022.
In Nashua, “housing is a huge issue,” according to Jay Minkarah, executive director at the Nashua Regional Planning Commission.
“We hear this from all of our employers, and it’s really across the spectrum,” Minkarah said. “The cost of housing, as well as the availability of housing, significantly impacts the ability of our businesses to attract workers.”
Homes for sale in 2022 were 32% less affordable than in 2021, largely because of higher prices and spiking interest rates, according to the New Hampshire Realtors’ affordability index.
Statewide, the median home price climbed 11.4% over 2021, to $440,000. Home sales were down 17.3% last year, hampered by an 11.4% drop in new listings.
In 2021, communities issued permits to build an estimated 4,937 housing units, an 11% gain over 2020, according to a state report issued last month.
“However, total current building activity is still only slightly more than half of the peak level in the early 2000s,” stated the annual update on the state’s current housing estimates and trends.
Seven communities each permitted more than 100 new housing units in 2021, led by Merrimack with 618.
Nashua (376), Londonderry (200) and Rochester (152) were followed by Concord (134), Manchester (124) and Epping (114).
These seven accounted for 35% of all units permitted in 2021.
A “balanced market” — the aim for 2040 — would feature a 5% rental vacancy rate and a 2% home ownership vacancy rate, the report said.
Those are far higher than recent vacancy rates.
The rental vacancy rate statewide came in at 0.5% for all apartment sizes, according to New Hampshire Housing’s 2022 annual residential rental cost survey.
The state’s homeowner vacancy rate was 0.6% in 2021 with a margin of error of plus or minus 0.3%, according to U.S. Census data.
Nashua’s Minkarah said every type of worker appears affected by the shortage.
“That’s everything from retail and food service to manufacturing and up,” he said.
“It’s an extremely tight market on the rental side,” he said. “It also is for home ownership as well.”
Tim Josephson, associate planner at the Upper Valley Lake Sunapee Regional Planning Commission, sees the relationship of housing and jobs.
“The thing that’s hampering our economic growth is housing,” he said.