DERRY
When he came to the United States at the start of the century, David Wabwile enrolled at a Minnesota college to study computer engineering.
But the former Seventh-day Adventist minister from Kenya said he couldn’t keep pace with American teenagers who grew up using computers.
“We are given homework, and I am left in the computer lab by myself,” recalled Wabwile, now 50. “In the middle of computer training, I realized I don’t have enough talents to type.”
So he turned to nursing, graduating with a bachelor’s degree from Rivier University in Nashua in 2016.
Today, Wabwile is a unit charge registered nurse at Tewksbury (Mass.) Hospital, which treats patients for medical and psychiatric illnesses.
“If I wasn’t a minister, I wouldn’t do it,” the Derry resident said. “It requires a lot of patience.”
The freshly minted U.S. citizen said he can’t understand why the U.S. government is cutting back on the number of refugees and immigrants entering the country.
“You are limiting talent,” he said. “They come because we are just looking for an opportunity to exercise the talents that we have. That is very crucial. Now, it’s a blanket blockage of people coming, but you are also blocking talents from coming, and that is big.”
Many Americans don’t understand the advantages of foreigners settling in the United States, he said.
Americans sometimes say, “ ‘You don’t need any foreigner to help us,’ but really it’s not help,” he said. “It is just sharing the gifts and talents that other communities have.”
People born outside the United States are helping to chip away at the region’s workforce crunch.
Omar Cabrera, a spokesman with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, said about 25% of Tewksbury Hospital’s direct care staff is foreign-born.
Wabwile said a nursing job there takes an understanding that patients aren’t acting up but are sick.
“It requires some invisible wisdom,” Wabwile said. “Some people call it God. Some people call it something else.”
Wabwile said a shortage of hospital workers means he is required to work overtime — as much as 16 hours a day — more than once a month on average.
“OT is required on most shifts to meet required staffing ratios,” Cabrera confirmed.
It’s a long way from the days in Kenya, where Wabwile served as a district pastor, relying on the generosity of his thousand-plus parishioners, who offered gifts, including coffee and buckets of corn flour.
“That’s how you make ends meet,” he said.
Today, he owns a four-bedroom colonial house in Derry.
“It’s a home that you can say an American dream has been realized,” he said.
Wabwile’s son, Jason, came to New Hampshire in 2017 after obtaining his green card, which allows him to live and work in the U.S. permanently.
He played defensive tackle on the varsity football team his senior year at Merrimack High School. He attended classes at the University of New Hampshire and is taking a year off.
In Kenya, “everything is written,” while in the United States, everyone types on computers, said the younger Wabwile.
Coming to the U.S., “the big change was mostly technology,” he said.
Not all of David Wabwile’s experiences here have been pleasant. Discrimination occurs “almost everywhere I have been,” and “the N-word is very common,” he said.
Last November, Wabwile was one of 39 new U.S. citizens from 18 countries at a naturalization ceremony in Manchester. That new citizenship has given him more freedom to speak out than when he had a green card.
“You are told, you are denied a position for promotion, but you can’t say anything, OK, because you don’t want to jeopardize your stay,” Wabwile said.
“Now I know if it happens, I have a say, right? I’m a citizen,” he said.
Wabwile voted for the first time in the United States in last month’s presidential primary.
“Voting brings a sense of belonging,” Wabwile said in a text last week. “I feel part of the community.”
