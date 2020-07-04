As major dental work loomed, a Manchester attorney waited two months for his first unemployment check from New Hampshire.
“I still haven’t seen a dime,” said the self-employed attorney who didn’t want to be named to protect his business.
Last week was his ninth straight week filing for unemployment -- waiting for a definitive answer.
“I’m going to have to put thousands of dollars on my credit card” for dental work if overdue unemployment payments don’t arrive soon, the attorney said in a phone interview.
Turns out he was filing in the wrong state -- but no one told him.
“It’s bureaucracy at its very worst,” the attorney said.
More than 16,000 self-employed workers have filed for unemployment benefits in New Hampshire since the pandemic and its economic fallout struck in March -- a group of workers typically not eligible for unemployment payments.
Employment Security reported it was caught up with all but recent self-employed filers, according to its deputy commissioner, Richard Lavers.
“That should not be meant to suggest that I am saying there were not delays experienced in the past because there were,” Lavers said in an email.
The attorney’s case is complicated because last October he lost his job working at a cannabis business in Massachusetts and subsequently collected 13 weeks of unemployment from the Bay State. Then, the pandemic hit, and a Massachusetts unemployment worker told him to file in New Hampshire, where the attorney maintained his law practice.
So he applied in early May and waited for an update.
Lavers offered to review the 70-year-old attorney’s case when the New Hampshire Union Leader inquired about his situation.
“Nobody was able to figure it out until Rich got involved up here,” said the attorney, who noted unemployment workers he talked with were sympathetic.
Lavers said he couldn’t comment on the attorney’s case due to privacy laws. Several factors could hold up decisions.
“Any time someone has worked in other states in addition to New Hampshire, this will delay a claim,” Lavers said. “We have a federally mandated process to follow in order to obtain these out-of-state earnings and this can cause a delay.”
The attorney said he contacted the Massachusetts unemployment office where an employee was able to reopen his unemployment file Thursday, so he could claim the past nine weeks.
He could receive a check this week.
The upshot: He will receive more money from Massachusetts -- perhaps a couple-hundred dollars more a week.
The self-employed can be deemed eligible to receive a federal minimum of $768 a week, including a temporary $600 federal enhancement. They may receive more after submitting their 2019 federal tax return, Lavers said. The maximum New Hampshire pays out for unemployment is $1,027 a week, including the $600.
Massachusetts offers up to $1,423 a week, but the attorney said he doesn’t expect to receive the maximum.
Lavers said his office is receiving a significant number of requests from self-employed claimants seeking to obtain a weekly benefit rate above the federal minimum.
For people needing financial assistance, Gov. Chris Sununu also recently announced that self-employed people can apply between July 6 and 17 for grants of up to $50,000 to cover losses from COVID-19. Only companies with less than $1 million in gross sales during 2019 are eligible for the grants.
“The combination of the enhanced weekly unemployment benefit amount and the additional flexibility for qualifying certainly helped self-employed workers mitigate some of the impact of COVID-19,” said Mike Skelton, president and CEO of the Greater Manchester Chamber. “The creation of the state fund for self employed will hopefully further aid these workers and their important role in our economy.
“Anecdotally, the only challenges we’ve heard with self-employed workers filing for benefits is the initial wait time for processing claims,” Skelton said. “The state was obviously responding to unprecedented demand in claims initially, but it seems that backlog has since been cleared and the system is working well.”
The state has paid out $917.8 million in unemployment between March 24 and June 30 to all recipients -- including $644.2 million in $600 federal payments. No separate breakout was available for self-employed filers.
Lavers expects the payout will exceed $1 billion in mid-July.
“Despite the fact that we will soon be hitting the $1 billion mark in terms of total benefits paid in the 3+ months of this pandemic and this is approaching the total amount paid during the prior decade, we remain an eligibility-based program and there will continue to be issues impacting claims that will delay payments,” Lavers said in an email.
At the peak filing for the self-employed in early May, more than 12,000 self-employed people filed continuing claims seeking benefits in New Hampshire, Lavers said. That number has dropped to below 10,000.
Around the country, claims by those self-employed have been taking longer than claims filed by traditional workers, according to Michele Evermore, senior researcher and policy analyst at the National Employment Law Project in Washington, D.C.
Part of it is “workers have to produce all earnings information themselves. For W-2 workers, the state agency already has their information, as their employer has been paying in on their behalf” to the unemployment insurance system, Evermore said.