MANCHESTER — Larry Fournier was days away from going into Catholic Medical Center to have his heart’s electrical system fixed when the hospital ended all elective surgeries.
Fournier was relieved. The Hudson resident already had been nervous, since his wife died in a different hospital about five years ago. The coronavirus pandemic only increased his anxiety.
“I’m thinking of going in, getting the surgery and scared enough. Then I have to go somewhere where they have COVID patients,” Fournier said.
Then the 63-year-old postal worker had two medical episodes in a week’s span. He underwent a successful procedure May 19.
When hospitals statewide began postponing elective surgeries to prepare for an expected surge in COVID-19, patients like Fournier were left in limbo. And health care providers lost a major source of revenue.
CMC expects to lose somewhere close to $14 million this month alone — equivalent to the cost of 450 total knee replacement outpatient procedures. Through early March, Elliot Health System was on track for perhaps its best financial year in the past 20.
As the hospitals work toward resuming normal operations, they face containing new outbreaks.
On Friday, the two hospitals announced that COVID-19 clusters had been identified on both Manchester campuses. All patients who tested positive were asymptomatic, though one Catholic Medical Center staffer had symptoms.
The clusters led CMC to temporary halt the “time-sensitive procedures” the hospital had resumed, said CMC spokeswoman Lauren Collins-Cline. The procedures were postponed Thursday and Friday to make sure the hospital can take measures to keep patients safe, she said. CMC executives planned to discuss resuming those procedures over the weekend.
Elliot is continuing time-sensitive procedures, according to spokeswoman Stephanie Brooks, as is Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua.
Pandemic preparations
“There were some models out there predicting patients well in excess of our collective capacity to treat them,” recalled Alex Walker, CMC’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. “Based on the information everyone had from super-credible sources, we were bracing and planning for the worst, and happily the worst didn’t come.”
CMC and Elliot Hospital together have treated about 60% of the state’s COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization — more than 260 in all. Nearly 50 remained hospitalized at mid-week.
“We have units devoted to COVID patients,” Walker said.
Early on, Elliot struggled to come up with enough personal protective equipment. It had a 30-day supply, but the hospital had no more orders confirmed and nothing in the pipeline.
About 50 volunteers, tapping supplies from Home Depot and other sources, worked in a converted conference room at Elliot at River’s Edge making disposable gowns. They produced 16,000 in five weeks.
“Never in my wildest dreams did you think nurses would volunteer to build a gown-making factory shop,” said Dr. Gregory Baxter, president of Elliot Health System. “Those are just things you don’t expect to do in Manchester, New Hampshire.”
The pandemic kept many people out of the hospital.
Overnight patient stays at CMC were less than half normal levels in late March and early April.
Today, 75% to 80% of inpatient beds are filled, still below normal levels of more than 90%.
More people visited the emergency rooms in May than in April, though visits recently were 25% below normal levels. At Elliot, April inpatient admissions were 73% of pre-pandemic levels. Outpatient surgical visits were 24% of normal.
Moving forward
Starting May 4, the governor permitted hospitals to perform time-sensitive elective procedures — like Fournier’s — that had been put off for up to two months.
“We have to be careful we’re not overestimating the response,” Baxter said. “What will we find as we move into June and July? Will we get a little bit of a lull?”
CMC officials don’t expect a quick bounce back to normal patient levels.
“We are taking a very conservative and incremental approach to reopening and because we understand Manchester has been a mini hot spot (for COVID-19) over the last several weeks,” Walker said. “We need to take it slow, and we need to make sure that our patients, our providers, all understand how it’s going.”
The virus isn’t going away anytime soon, he said.
“Our plan and our recovery — everybody’s recovery — is really going to rise or fall on their ability to successfully coexist with COVID,” Walker said.
Baxter hopes most services can return to pre-pandemic levels by Jan. 1.
“Each person has to assess their own comfort and confidence in the health care system,” he said.
Said Walker: “I think it will be 2021 at the earliest to get back to pre-COVID levels of activity and volume.”
Big losses statewide
CMC expects to lose $60 million this fiscal year. Elliot predicts a smaller hit of between $20 million and $30 million.
Repairing the financial damage means CMC is working to borrow more than $30 million to help cash flow. Elliot will tap its cash reserves.
Both received federal funds from the CARES Act: $11.1 million to Elliot and $8.5 million to CMC.
“I think we’re hopeful we’ll see some additional CARES funding,” Walker said.
A once-promising fiscal year for Elliot Health System became “the worst in probably the history of the organization,” Baxter said.
The pandemic also has forced both hospitals to put expansion plans on hold. CMC planned a major expansion to be completed in 2023. Elliot had been planning to start renovation and expansion of its emergency department.
According to the N.H. Hospital Association, the state’s hospitals are racking up about $200 million in collective net losses each month.
“It is conceivable that those losses will approach $1 billion by the end of the year,” said President Steve Ahnen. “That is simply unsustainable.”
Workers returning
Both Manchester hospitals are recalling workers.
Elliot furloughed 475 workers and cut the hours of another 300. In the past five weeks, it has brought back about 150 workers.
“As we open up a new service and bring it back online, we bring staff back with that,” Baxter said.
At CMC, about 100 of the 423 furloughed workers have returned, and a dozen others with reduced hours have gotten more work.
“It’s really tracking our recovery effort to make sure we have the staffing that is necessary and appropriate for the volume of patients we’re receiving,” Walker said.
“Everybody’s mantra from the beginning was let’s prepare for the worst and pray for the best, so I don’t think anyone is second guessing the preparations that were made,” Walker said.