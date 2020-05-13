The free ride at Manchester parking meters ends Friday.
People took advantage of parking enforcement workers being benched the past two months because of the pandemic.
“Every time I see someone paying, I scream out to them, ‘Don’t pay!’” said Curt Payne, a volunteer in a reflective vest who helps keep Elm Street clean.
City parking revenues in April came in $400,000 under the previous year, which city parking manager Denise Boutilier attributed to COVID-19.
That includes money from parking meters, permits and ticket revenue.
Parking revenue is part of a Manchester enterprise fund, so it doesn’t directly affect the city budget’s bottom line.
Nashua, Dover and Laconia likewise reported significant declines in parking tickets this April compared to last.
Manchester parking enforcers were sent home when the governor’s stay-at-home order went into effect in mid-March, Boutilier said, but they will be back writing tickets Friday.
A Union Leader spot check of more than 40 vehicles parked at metered spots downtown Wednesday found only a handful with paid receipts on their dashboards. A few had faded receipts from March.
“Parking was not determined to be free,” Boutilier said.
People are parking without paying because there’s been no enforcement, said At-Large Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur.
“There’s going to be a lot of angry people getting tickets,” he said, starting Friday. “The people who have not been getting tickets have gotten a respite for two months, so I guess there’s some kind of silver lining for them.”
Nashua and elsewhere, too
Nashua wrote 63% fewer parking tickets in April this year compared to April 2019 -- about 1,780 fewer tickets. Revenue from tickets collected in April was about half of last April's. (People sometimes pay tickets issued the previous month.)
“Due to the pandemic and the closure of non-essential businesses, there has been less traffic and people parking, which has resulted in a decline in the number of parking tickets being issued,” said Jill Stansfield, Nashua’s parking manager.
In September, Dover began charging to park 16 more hours a week. Even with the longer hours, parking ticket numbers plunged in April, from 562 last year to 162.
“The closing of restaurants and many businesses has reduced the need for parking in general.” said Bill Simons, Dover’s parking manager.
Ticket revenue in April dropped about $1,000 from the year before, he said.
With less enforcement going on, Simons said some Dover parking officers were reassigned to other tasks.
“Our biggest challenge was to ensure that restaurants and retail stores that remain open for take-out/curbside pick-up had parking available for their customers,” he said. “Dover has a significant number of downtown residents who are mostly home during this time. It was imperative to keep the parking spaces open for customers instead of having them tied for days or weeks by residents and the remaining employees.”
In Laconia, police wrote nine parking tickets last month, compared to 44 in April 2019.
“With everything going on with the pandemic, there are less people out,” Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield said by phone. “All the stores in downtown are all closed, so parking isn’t an issue down there.”