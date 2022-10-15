DURHAM

M asquerading as a high-energy game-show host, comedian Juston McKinney coaxes contestants to scramble to win cash in New Hampshire Lottery commercials filmed in the same cavernous building that’s been used to host student robots and stage SWAT training.

What's Working

McKinney

Comedian Juston McKinney plays the emcee of a live-action Keno game in this New Hampshire Lottery commercial filmed at R.J. Kelly’s Durham building.
R.J. Kelly Co. Durham development

Rick Griffin, Brandon Kelly, center, and Mike Jenkins of R.J. Kelly Co. give a tour of the company’s 500,000-square-foot commercial property previously occupied by Goss International in Durham.
R.J. Kelly Co. Bedford development

R.J. Kelly Co. bought the former Walmart property on Colby Court in Bedford last year and recently sold it. Renovations took place for Wire Belt Company of America to move in from Londonderry.
R.J. Kelly Co. Durham development

R.J. Kelly Co. President & CEO Brandon Kelly points to developable land on a mural-sized rendering of the company’s 170-acre property in Durham.
R.J. Kelly Co. Durham development

President & CEO Brandon Kelly points out the high ceilings while giving a tour last month of the commercial property previously occupied by Goss International in Durham.
R.J. Kelly Co. Durham development

R.J. Kelly Co., is developing the commercial property previously occupied by Goss International on Technology Drive in Durham near Route 4.
Life-size Keno

This New Hampshire Lottery TV commercial, filmed at R.J. Kelly’s half-million-square-foot building in Durham, features a giant Keno board with contestants rolling inside inflated balls. The building’s 47-foot-high ceiling provided the space needed for the ramp on which the balls rolled down to the board.

