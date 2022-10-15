 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mass. firm's $160M bet on southern New Hampshire follows groundbreaking work of in-state developers

DURHAM - Masquerading as a high-energy game-show host, comedian Juston McKinney coaxes contestants to scramble to win cash in New Hampshire Lottery commercials filmed in the same cavernous building that’s been used to host student robots and stage SWAT training.

The building’s owner is hoping for his own payout.

What's Working

What’s Working
McKinney

Comedian Juston McKinney plays the emcee of a live-action Keno game in this New Hampshire Lottery commercial filmed at R.J. Kelly’s Durham building.
R.J. Kelly Co. Durham development
Buy Now

Rick Griffin, Brandon Kelly, center, and Mike Jenkins of R.J. Kelly Co. give a tour of the company’s 500,000-square-foot commercial property previously occupied by Goss International in Durham.
R.J. Kelly Co. Bedford development
Buy Now

R.J. Kelly Co. bought the former Walmart property on Colby Court in Bedford last year and recently sold it. Renovations took place for Wire Belt Company of America to move in from Londonderry.
R.J. Kelly Co. Durham development
Buy Now

R.J. Kelly Co. President & CEO Brandon Kelly points to developable land on a mural-sized rendering of the company’s 170-acre property in Durham.
R.J. Kelly Co. Durham development
Buy Now

President & CEO Brandon Kelly points out the high ceilings while giving a tour last month of the commercial property previously occupied by Goss International in Durham.
R.J. Kelly Co. Durham development
Buy Now

R.J. Kelly Co., is developing the commercial property previously occupied by Goss International on Technology Drive in Durham near Route 4.
Life-size Keno

This New Hampshire Lottery TV commercial, filmed at R.J. Kelly’s half-million-square-foot building in Durham, features a giant Keno board with contestants rolling inside inflated balls. The building’s 47-foot-high ceiling provided the space needed for the ramp on which the balls rolled down to the board.

What’s Working, a series exploring solutions for New Hampshire’s workforce needs, is sponsored by the New Hampshire Solutions Journalism Lab at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications and is funded by Eversource, Fidelity Investments, the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, the New Hampshire College & University Council, Northeast Delta Dental and the New Hampshire Coalition for Business and Education. Contact reporter Michael Cousineau at mcousineau@unionleader.com. To read stories in the series, visit unionleader.com/whatsworking.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred