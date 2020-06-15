The state’s unemployment picture improved in May with 24,320 more Granite Staters working than in the previous month, but producing an unemployment rate of 14.5%.
The state tallied 105,590 residents as unemployed in May -- roughly equal to the population of Nashua and Goffstown.
This follows a record unemployment rate of more than 17 percent in April.
The May unemployment rate is “reflecting the impact on unemployment due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it,” read the monthly report from Employment Security.
May saw more businesses open or expand as government restrictions eased for some industries.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 14.5% in May compared to 17.1% in April after revisions. The May 2019 rate was 2.5%. The unadjusted May 2020 unemployment rate for New Hampshire also was 14.5 percent compared to 17.2% in April. The May 2019 unadjusted rate was 2.4 percent.
More than 211,000 people have applied for new unemployment benefits in New Hampshire in the past 12 weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic. Not everyone who files is deemed qualified, and some people have returned to part-time or full-time work.
For the week ending May 30, there were 102,030 active claim filers for unemployment, an uptick from the prior week’s 100,769, according to Employment Security.
According to the monthly report, New Hampshire had 620,630 employed residents in May, an increase of 24,320 from the previous month and a decrease of 132,220 from May 2019.
The number of unemployed residents decreased by 17,540 over-the-month to 105,590. May’s total was 85,990 more unemployed than in May 2019.
From April to May, the total labor force increased by 6,780 to 726,220, but was a decrease of 46,230 from May 2019.
Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May 2020 was 13.3%.