Katherine Kalloch gives John Bowden a shower during her twice-weekly hospice care visits.
The home health aide listens to the 81-year-old Bowden tell stories about Sam, a yellow tiger cat who decades ago would get chased by geese in the yard or who would climb the family ladder to sit while his master worked on the roof.
No longer climbing roofs, Bowden has built a trusting relationship with his aide partly through their shared love of cats.
“You have to be a special kind of person for that kind of job,” said Bowden, still full of spunk while wrapped in a patterned blanket on the couch in his Hooksett home.
The need for home health and personal care aides is great in New Hampshire, topping the list of occupations with the most net new jobs forecast for this decade — more than 2,500.
Overall, the state is forecast to see a net gain of nearly 51,000 jobs, a 7.5% increase in the number of jobs between 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic started, and 2030. That rate is similar to the nation as a whole.
“It’s nearly impossible to separate what is the COVID effect, but it is definitely here,” said the report’s co-author, Michael Argiropolis, labor market analyst at the state Economic and Labor Market Information Bureau.
A previous projection for 2018 to 2028 suggested a net gain of 37,264 jobs.
The numbers aren’t just academic.
“It’s general guidance for job seekers and career planners and guidance counselors,” Argiropolis said.
Declining retail jobs
A quarter of new jobs, or 12,750, are forecast to come in the health care and social assistance sector, which includes child and elderly care workers.
On the flip side, the retail sector is projected to suffer the largest drop, declining by 2,700 jobs over the decade, including 1,902 fewer cashiers.
“New Hampshire is expected to follow the national trend of a decrease in employment demand at brick-and-mortar establishments,” the report said.
Nancy Kyle, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Retail Association, said she found the retail numbers “a little surprising,” given the number of retailers posting signs seeking help and predictions for more stores to open than close across the country this year.
She said businesses in many industries face a shortage of workers.
“This is probably the most challenging environment for any type of business to be in,” Kyle said. “They’re just trying to exist.”
Are retailers and other businesses predicting sales and employment levels a year or several years into the future?
“I don’t think you’re looking at long-term goals or planning or looking a year down the pike,” Kyle said.
Erin Recine, an employee in the human resources department at food and beverage company Hood, said the company employs about 140 in Concord and is looking to fill nine openings.
Hiring is challenging, and the workforce “day to day is typically the least predictable,” Recine said during a virtual job fair last week.
Despite employment challenges, “we haven’t had any trailers sit in the yard,” she said.
Labor calculations
In Milford, Hitchiner Manufacturing began hiring part-time workers late last year, including people who had worked in restaurants and hair salons.
“People are more willing to work 20 hours a week here with what fits their schedule and we’re accommodating that,” said Christine Glover, director of human resources.
The company has 541 workers and more than 60 openings.
The region’s labor shortage is affecting how long it takes to fill some orders, according to Tim Sullivan, vice president of corporate affairs and services.
The company predicted it would need to hire as many as 120 new workers in 2019 into 2020.
“To find those 120 workers in a year’s time would have been challenging,” Sullivan said.
The pandemic “bought us a little bit of time” for hiring, causing a double-digit dip in sales for a time, Sullivan said.
“Never in my experience did we ever before have to factor in labor availability with sales growth opportunities,” Sullivan said. “Labor availability is now part of those conversations.”
Fewer workers
The unemployment picture has gotten tougher for many employers.
December saw nearly 19,000 fewer people in the state’s labor force, which includes those working or looking for work. There also were 9,220 fewer residents employed than a year earlier
New Hampshire saw the nation’s largest increase in the rate of people quitting their jobs between October and November. New Hampshire’s 4.5% quit rate in November tied with Georgia for the highest in the country.
New Hampshire in November also had the country’s highest total separation rate (6.6%), which includes people who quit, retired or were laid off.
Workers also often face the twin challenges of affordable housing and child care.
“We still have housing issues making matters very challenging in relocating people up here and finding them housing at all levels of cost,” said Tim Sink, president of the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce.
“On top of that, we still have child care issues out there,” he said. “Those two things are frustrating the job marketplace.”
Job hunters
Job seekers are still out there. More than 200 registered for last week’s state virtual job fair, which featured 751 open positions.
They included Kay Whitney, who was laid off in December.
The 59-year-old from Tuftonboro is looking for a customer service job, preferably remote, in an industry where she has spent four decades.
The job fair yielded a scheduled interview by phone.
“I’ll find something,” Whitney said.
She prefers to avoid retail, which she has done in the past.
“If I have to do that, I will, but the pay rate isn’t what I’m accustomed to,” Whitney said.
Home health industry
Beth Slepian, president and CEO at Granite VNA, said she can’t compete in “wage wars” with other organizations and industries, partly because government reimbursement rates weigh on its profit margins.
“I think the pandemic has led this workforce to rethink all of health care,” including considering what’s important to workers, said Slepian, whose organization serves 82 communities in the greater Concord and Lakes Region areas.
Her organization employs more than 450, including 51 home health aides (paid an average $17.78 an hour) and nine personal care service providers ($16.45 an hour). Granite VNA, where Kalloch works, has a handful of openings for each position.
Much of her workforce planning “is really day-to-day,” she said.
“We are developing a long-term strategy for compensation. How can we use our resources to sustain our workforce? We are doing that work now,” she said.
Home health aides can provide home care and hospice services.
Demographics and desire are driving the industry’s increased need for workers, according to Gina Balkus, CEO of the Home Care, Hospice & Palliative Care Alliance of New Hampshire.
“I think the aging of America, just the demographics with baby boomers aging and the desire for people to stay at home and live independently as possible without having to go into a facility really drives the need for home health ladies and personal care providers,” she said.
Kalloch, who previously worked in a nursing home, prefers visiting with clients in their homes because she can spend more time with them.
As a member of the hospice team, she said she tries not to let her clients get too “dark” in their thoughts.
Kalloch’s visits allow Bowden’s wife of 56 years, Jean, to run errands.
“With Kathy coming, it gives me a chance to run out to do grocery shopping,” Mrs. Bowden said.
Kalloch wore a shirt with dozens of Corgi dogs pictured on it during a recent hour-long visit. Sometimes, it’s Disney or something “goofy,” she said. “I don’t like to be boring.”
Bowden, who once built turbines at General Electric for the U.S. Navy subs and carriers, enjoys her personality.
“I feel comfortable,” he said.