Fourteen pint-sized kindergarteners voted with their feet whether they preferred a beach vacation or one with snow.
The beach-loving class at Ellis School in Fremont also correctly named the Eiffel Tower and London from photos projected on a whiteboard.
Impressed by one boy in particular, teacher Dawn Kidd, who also owns a travel agency, made the student an offer for after he graduates high school — 12 years from now.
“I’ve got a job for you,” she said, jokingly.
The payoff from career day for 360 students at Ellis School wasn’t meant to be that immediate.
Students from kindergarten through eighth grade learned about such topics as nuclear submarines, trip planning and albino snakes as they listened to adults discussing what prompted their interest in specific careers. Employers, starved for new employees, are now looking to plant seeds of interest early in the minds of students.
“In order to think about the future, they need to know what their options are,” Principal Brigid Connelly said in an interview in Room 408, where an albino snake named Dante and a rescue dog named Solemn entertained students.
Students often take until high school or college to figure out what they want to be when they grow up.
In Gail Korvas’ fourth-grade class, her students are “only 9 or 10, so they want to be YouTube stars,” the teacher said. “They’re learning there’s more to life than doing that.”
Students in her class recently created their own fictitious businesses, making commercials on their school laptops to show classmates.
“Their ideas just blew my mind,” Korvas said. “They were so creative.”
Ten-year old Beckett Russell created Goaty Goats.
“We sell goats and supplies for goats and also goat yoga,” Russell explained.
“I feel like it’s been a fun experience,” he said. “I feel a lot of people would come.”
He would rather learn by completing a project than merely reading a textbook.
“It was a chance to be creative,” said the hoodie-wearing student.
The principal said the school is working on transitioning to “a more hands-on, personal model” of learning.
Getting students interested in careers earlier in life is only one part.
“The other piece is keeping students in the state as they graduate and not losing them to other states,” Connelly said.
During the career day, the dog and snake were a big draw.
Veterinarian Tony Guerino mentioned that he was the father of Assistant Principal Delaney Rosenberg.
“You guys don’t look alike,” said one boy at a back table.
When the vet complimented the students as being “very smart,” one boy said: “That’s very debatable.”
The group of fifth- to eighth-graders eventually got around to asking about how much vets earn and what schooling they need.
Guerino said his love of science factored into his career choice.
“Every time you do things, you learn constantly,” he said.
Fifth-grader Owen Edgerly said he was sticking with his initial dream job.
“I want to work on cars or a race car,” said Edgely, 11, sporting a “K1 speed racing” T-shirt.
He acknowledged being a vet had its perks.
“I thought it was pretty cool that he works on all kinds of animals, bears and stuff,” Edgerly said.
All but three of the 20 employers at the career day had a child attending or a relative working at the school. Hospitals, local businesses and even Google were represented.
Tara DeBlois, a registered nurse at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, shared what she did at work.
“You can be a nurse anywhere,” she said. “There’s always a need for nursing.”
The fifth- to eighth-graders split equally between boys and girls. Three girls showed at least slight interest in becoming nurses when DeBlois queried the class.
Fifth-grader Leah Coviello wanted to be a hair stylist but changed her mind during the presentation.
“I learned I wanted to deliver kids,” Coviello said. “I like helping people.”
Elsewhere, nine boys heard about jobs at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard from Tom Simard, an administrative assistant.
“Has anyone ever used a high-powered squirt gun that can shoot through steel?” Simard asked.
Silence.
“Probably not,” he said.
Sixth-grader Lynk Freeman was pleased with what he heard.
“I think it was really cool to just get different ideas from different people,” Freeman said. “It’s inspiration.”
Meanwhile, Paige Martin, parts manager at Audi of Stratham, tried to interest kindergarteners in the supply chain that keeps auto parts in stock.
One kid asked whether Martin had a swimming pool at her house, perhaps an attempt to see how well the job paid.
The youngsters also struggled to open their tied-up goodie bags containing a key chain, pen and lip moisturizer.
For the moment, that was more important than finding a career.