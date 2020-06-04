New Hampshire last week recorded its eighth-straight weekly decline in the number of new unemployment claims as more businesses reopened.
There were 6,036 first-time filers -- more than the population of Hopkinton -- for the week ending May 30, according to the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday, down from the revised 7,266 for the previous week.
More than 205,000 people have applied for new unemployment benefits in New Hampshire in the past 11 weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic. Not everyone who files is deemed qualified, and some people have returned to part-time or full-time work.
There were 108,935 active claims filed for the week ending May 16.
Employment Security has paid out $636.9 million in unemployment payments between March 24 and Wednesday, including $439.5 million in supplemental $600 federal payments.
The coronavirus pandemic, which shuttered businesses and has millions staying at home, has resulted in more than 42 million Americans filing new unemployment claims over the past 11 weeks, including nearly 1.9 million just last week alone.
The state saw its highest number of weekly initial claims with 39,202 for the week ending April 4.
New Hampshire reported a record unemployment rate for April: 17.2% with 122,570 residents unemployed.