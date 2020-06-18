Revised figures showed New Hampshire experienced an uptick of new weekly unemployment claims in early June before they leveled off last week.
There were 6,302 first-time filers -- nearly the population of Meredith -- for the week ending June 13, according to the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday, down from the revised 6,303 for the previous week.
Those both were higher than the 6,127 new claims for the week ending May 30, according to federal figures.
“The number of new claims has leveled out, but we are still 10 times above normal, and we have a ways to go before we get to where we’d like to be,” Laconia economist Russ Thibeault said Thursday.
Nearly 218,000 people have applied for new unemployment benefits in New Hampshire in the past 13 weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic. Not everyone who files is deemed qualified, and some people have returned to part-time or full-time work.
There were 102,030 people filing continuing claims for the week ending May 30, more than 1,000 more than the previous week.
Employment Security has paid out $791.7 million in unemployment payments between March 24 and Wednesday, including $552.4 million in supplemental $600 federal payments.
The coronavirus pandemic, which shuttered businesses and has millions staying at home, has resulted in more than 45 million Americans filing new unemployment claims over the past 13 weeks, including more than 1.5 million just last week alone.
The state saw its highest number of weekly initial claims with 39,202 for the week ending April 4.
May’s unemployment report this week showed more than 105,000 residents unemployed, for an unemployment rate of 14.5%, lower than April’s record of more than 17%.