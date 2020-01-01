In a positive sign for New Hampshire’s economy, the state gained more than 6,200 residents in a year’s time despite more deaths than births, according to new U.S. Census figures.
“In a state where deaths now exceed births, migration is critical to New Hampshire’s future,” said Ken Johnson, senior demographer at the Carsey School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire.
The state relies on people moving here from other states, partly to provide fresh workers for a growing economy.
“With both domestic migration and immigration, New Hampshire tends to gain more well-educated, working-age individuals than it loses in the exchange,” Johnson said.
For the year ending July 1, the Census estimated New Hampshire gained 6,246 people, placing the population at 1,359,711.
New Hampshire saw 4,469 more people move here from other states than left. It also showed a net gain of 1,947 people from other countries. But the state also had 121 more deaths (12,125) than births (12,004).
“The positive net in-migration New Hampshire has experienced over the last few years is fantastic news for our workforce,” said Mike Skelton, president and CEO of the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce.
This week’s announcement marked the first time the Census has reported more deaths than births in a given year in New Hampshire, Johnson said. But the Census Bureau revises birth and death numbers each year, so when revisions were made this year, the figures also showed more deaths than births for the past three years, he said.
New Hampshire residents own the nation’s second-highest median age.
“The number of deaths has grown significantly, largely because of rising mortality among New Hampshire’s growing senior population, but drug-related deaths to young adults is also contributing,” Johnson said.
“In contrast, births diminished modestly in the state because there are relatively few women of child-bearing age, and fertility rates are low in New Hampshire, as they are nationwide,” Johnson said.
Opioid overdose deaths totaled 87 in Manchester and Nashua in 2018 and were projected to reach a similar level in 2019.
For the decade, New Hampshire notched the second-highest population gain in New England — 43,249 — between April 2010 and July 2019. That represents a 3.3 percent gain, also good for second.
Massachusetts, meanwhile, gained 344,718 residents, for a 5.3 percent increase. Vermont and Connecticut lost residents.
Vermont even started offering cash incentives for people to move there.
For decades, New Hampshire’s population and economy expanded because more people moved here than left.
An average of 3,800 people a year moved into New Hampshire from elsewhere in the U.S. than left in the past three years, Johnson said. The state also received an annual average of 2,200 net immigrants from other nations in that time.
Skelton said the gains are modest compared to those in the 1980s and 1990s but vastly improved over earlier in the decade, when the state lost more migrants to other states than it gained.
Many Granite State businesses struggle to fill open positions. New Hampshire’s 2.6% unemployment rate for November tied for fifth-lowest in the country and second-best in New England after Vermont (2.3%).
“In today’s economy, talent is perhaps the most important ingredient to attracting and sustaining jobs and economic growth, and New Hampshire is demonstrating an ability to attract people to move here despite the states around us shrinking,” Skelton said.
Skelton said it was encouraging to see the influx of young people as a sizable part of the migration trend. New Hampshire and Manchester recently ranked among the top states and cities for attracting millennials, he said.
“While these population gains are modest, any growth is to be celebrated in a state with such a low unemployment rate,” said Will Stewart, executive director of Stay Work Play NH, an organization that works to retain and attract younger workers to New Hampshire.
“The numbers are certainly trending in the right direction, and we are hopeful they will continue to increase as we all work to make New Hampshire a place that more people want to call home,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.