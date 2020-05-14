New Hampshire last week notched its fifth-straight weekly decline in the number of initial jobless claims.
More than 182,000 workers have applied for new unemployment benefits in the past eight weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic -- about equal to the combined populations of Nashua, Concord, Derry and Exeter.
There were 9,491 first-time filers for the week ending May 9, according to the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday, down from the revised 12,475 for the previous week.
The record week ending April 4 saw 39,202 file fresh jobless claims.
The coronavirus pandemic, which shuttered businesses and has millions staying at home, has resulted in more than 36 million Americans filing new unemployment claims over the past eight weeks, nearly 3 million just last week alone.
State officials recently said the COVID-19 pandemic caused a spike of about 16.1% in unemployment as of the week ending April 25. That number didn’t count New Hampshire residents who work out of state or those already on unemployment before restrictions related to the pandemic shocked the state’s economy starting in mid-March.
Next week, the state will release April’s unemployment figures in what is expected to be a record unemployment rate in recent decades.