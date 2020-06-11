As more businesses reopened, New Hampshire last week notched its ninth-straight weekly decline in the number of new unemployment claims.
There were 6,055 first-time filers for the week ending June 6, according to the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday, down from the revised 6,127 for the previous week.
“Overall, the economy is in a better position than it was a month ago as businesses reopen, but there are mixed signals,” Laconia economist Russ Thibeault said Thursday.
“On a positive note, the state’s weekly claims for unemployment remain well below their peak, the U.S. unemployment rate is falling, and the stock market is up,” he said. “Yet, this week revealed we have officially entered a recession, and the Federal Reserve is anticipating that it will take years to realize a complete recovery.”
More than 211,000 people have applied for new unemployment benefits in New Hampshire in the past 12 weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic. Not everyone who files is deemed qualified, and some people have returned to part-time or full-time work.
There were 103,704 people filing continuing claims for the week ending May 23.
Employment Security has paid out $709.9 million in unemployment payments between March 24 and Wednesday, including $492.3 million in supplemental $600 federal payments.
The coronavirus pandemic, which shuttered businesses and has millions staying at home, has resulted in more than 43 million Americans filing new unemployment claims over the past 12 weeks, including more than 1.5 million just last week alone.
The state saw its highest number of weekly initial claims with 39,202 for the week ending April 4.
New Hampshire reported a record unemployment rate for April: 17.2% with 122,570 residents unemployed.