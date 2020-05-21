New Hampshire last week notched its sixth-straight weekly decline in the number of new jobless claims.
There were 8,333 first-time filers -- more than the population of Hollis -- for the week ending May 16, according to the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday, down from the revised 10,016 for the previous week.
More than 191,000 people have applied for new unemployment benefits in New Hampshire in the past nine weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic. Not everyone who files is deemed qualified and some people have returned to part-time or full-time work since filing.
The record week ending April 4 saw 39,202 file fresh jobless claims.
Thursday’s number comes two days after the state reported a record unemployment rate for April, 17.2%, with 122,570 residents unemployed.
The coronavirus pandemic, which shuttered businesses and has millions staying home, has resulted in more than 38 million Americans filing new unemployment claims over the past nine weeks, more than 2.4 million last week alone.