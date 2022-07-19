Unemployment

The preliminary unemployment rate in New Hampshire for July remained 2.9% from the month before, the state reported Tuesday.

 David Lane/Union Leader File

New Hampshire’s tight job market got tighter than ever in June.

The state Tuesday notched its lowest unemployment rate ever in 46 years of record-keeping — 2% — a little more than two years after the unemployment rate spiked to a record 16.2% when the coronavirus pandemic shuttered parts of the economy.

