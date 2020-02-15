NASHUA — Pat Mackey graduated from a 10-week course on microelectronics Friday and is awaiting word on a job offer from BAE Systems.
If not for the course, “I’d probably still be in landscaping” making less money, said Mackey, who graduated from Trinity High School in Manchester.
“We get so much hands-on time” in lab work during the boot camp program at Nashua Community College, said the 21-year-old Litchfield resident.
Mackey and 10 classmates graduated from the microelectronics boot camp, newly minted skilled workers in an economy in need of them.
Most will get job offers — either from BAE Systems in Nashua or from Ultra Electronics Herley in Woburn, Mass., or both.
“This will be our (workforce) pipeline going forward,” Ultra president Daniel Pikora said after the graduation ceremony.
Pikora said nine graduating students applied to his company, which counts 10 to 20 percent of its workforce from the Granite State. The company is making job offers to all nine. It hired five students from the previous graduating class.
The boot camp, which has graduated about 150 students to date, boasts a 95 percent rate for placing grads in industry-related jobs. About 110 have landed at BAE Systems, which worked with the college to develop the curriculum and donated equipment.
“Without this, we would have had to either not perform at the rates we were asked to or find another way to create that pipeline” of new workers, said Kim Cadorette, vice president of operations-electronic systems at BAE Systems, a major defense contractor.
Students learned standards and assembly techniques for radio frequency and microwave electronic assemblies, working with parts measured to a thousandth of an inch.
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., said the boot camp is a piece of a bigger puzzle to help solve the state’s workforce crunch.
“We have to continue to build more of these partnerships because the economy is changing quickly,” Hassan said. “The educational demands and needs to prepare our workforce will change on an ongoing basis, so we’ve had to really change the way we think about preparing students for the next generation of jobs.”
A few years back, Amelia Parent learned about the boot camp at a job fair in Concord. She graduated and joined BAE Systems in 2018.
If not for the boot camp, “I think I’d be working retail,” said Parent, 26, of Nashua.
A handful of graduates received help with tuition and living expenses through My Turn, an organization that helps young people with exploring careers and employment training.
Using local fundraising and federal dollars, My Turn provided $16,000 in funding to help several students pay tuition and living expenses, according to its executive director, Allison Joseph.
New grad Alejandro Flores was working at the Nashua Children’s Home as a residential counselor when he took the boot camp.
“I’m someone who likes trying new things,” said the 24-year-old Hudson resident.
“At first, it was really difficult, especially something that you never had any experience at,” he said. “I thought it was an opportunity to further my career. Once you take the class, it’s basically getting your foot in the door.”