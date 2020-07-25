Nichole Melrose hoped to secure a full-time job working at a school, but finding day care for her 2-year-old proved difficult. Now she fears Congress will drastically reduce or eliminate the extra $600 federal weekly payments she receives while on unemployment.
“They should at least match my pay,” said Melrose, a former school paraprofessional, who makes more on unemployment than she did as a DoorDash deliverer.
Last week, the Londonderry mother logged on to her unemployment account expecting to see her $768 weekly payment. Instead, she was greeted by zeroes and a “pending” message, signifying it was her turn for the government to re-verify her financials, which could delay more payments.
“We’re going to have to go into our savings, and it’s just insanity,” she said.
The coronavirus pandemic and the economic fallout from government-ordered closures in March triggered record unemployment and uncertain job prospects.
Melrose is one of approximately 70,000 Granite State workers receiving the extra $600 in weekly federal unemployment payments — the last of which are scheduled to be paid this week unless Congress extends the payments.
Dropping those federal payments completely means around $180 million a month in direct spending “would be sucked out of the New Hampshire economy,” Laconia economist Russ Thibeault said.
“I agree the $600 a week is generous, but unless Congress provides some supplemental unemployment benefits, New Hampshire’s broad economy will suffer more pain including grocery stores, landlords, essentially all retailing and service providers,” Thibeault said. “Some businesses now struggling to reopen, including some complaining about the $600 supplement, would close.”
The state unemployment system has paid out $1.11 billion from mid-March through Wednesday, including $779.8 million in $600 payments.
Questions and choices
Many idled workers hoping to be called back to work have delayed job searches, and some employers have grown frustrated with workers who prefer to stay home making more on unemployment than they would by returning to work.
Other jobless workers are looking to make a pandemic pivot: find a new job or consider schooling.
“It’s probably more of a challenging time to pivot to a new profession because of less job flow or openings,” said Barry Roy, regional president at Robert Half, a staffing agency with offices in Manchester, Nashua and Portsmouth.
“I can say it’s a steady pickup in demand from employers for us to find them career professionals,” Roy said. “Companies are saying business must go on.”
Information technology workers are in high demand, especially with so many people working remotely.
“I think some folks that might have gone on unemployment haven’t had to act as quickly because of that situation,” Roy said.
When looking for a job, “what’s probably the best resource is ‘who do you know,’” Roy said. “Tapping into your network of people you might have worked with before,” he said. “Those types of referrals and networks are always the most powerful.”
Southern New Hampshire Services, a social service agency that helps low-income residents who are unemployed or underemployed, reports seeing “a significant increase” in the number of applicants who have lost their jobs because of COVID-19.
“Many individuals are now considering a career change and exploring new in-demand training opportunities that will put them on an alternative career path,” said Patte-Anne Ardizzoni, its communications director. “Many participants have been actively working on soft skills training to increase their employability.”
A recent survey of 900 unemployed people reported 65% wanted to change industries, according to Southern New Hampshire University.
Others are taking the time off from work to reflect on life’s next chapter.
Time to review
Last year, a Bedford executive flew 300,000 miles for his job — to Australia, Singapore, Denmark and nine times to London.
Then the pandemic grounded him in March. In July, his company, which sells marine electronics, laid him off as part of a corporate restructuring.
“For me, at 50 years old, for the first time in 25 years I have had time to sit down and reflect and say, ‘Hey, what do I want to do, and can I do some of the things I planned to do or wanted to do but was unable to do because I was running so hard at my career?’” said the man, who asked not to be named so his children wouldn’t find out he is out of work.
The layoff has “given me a little bit of a chance of reevaluation before moving on to the next thing,” he said.
“Some people need to be forced, and I’m one of them,” he said. “Things happen for a reason.”
The executive is a client of Sandy Demarest, a certified executive leadership and career management coach in Amherst.
She is finding that many people “want to do something different,” she said. “They’re open to going back to school.”
People closer to retirement want to continue working but want more free time, she said.
“They want to use the same skills but pivot in some way,” Demarest said.
Unlike the Great Recession, those without jobs today are a bit more nervous over their safety and health.
“That’s why people are thinking of something more remote or a gig platform, more of the gig economy (online, contract or temporary work) as opposed to going to work for a large organization,” Demarest said.
The argument for extra
Lower-paid workers were disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
The average payout from the state unemployment system was $239.67 a week in June, nearly $101 less than a year earlier, not counting the extra $600 federal payment.
That’s because the sectors most affected by the pandemic included retail, restaurants and lodging, which have a lower average weekly wage, said Rich Lavers, deputy commissioner at Employment Security.
The enhanced unemployment buys time for idled workers.
“It’s very important that during periods of mass unemployment that people don’t just take the first job they can find, but that they find decent work that matches their skills and pays similarly to what they were paid before,” said Michele Evermore, senior researcher and policy analyst at the National Employment Law Project in Washington, D.C.
“Without enough income support for the unemployed, recessions can lead to long-term wage deflation across the board as people accept lower-wage and lower-skilled jobs out of desperation.”