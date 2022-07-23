PELHAM — Pat Gendron fought his town to build 90 apartments, including 23 at below-market rents, on land he owned for nearly two decades.

The Pelham resident got a favorable ruling from the New Hampshire Housing Appeals Board last summer, received a variance from the town zoning board last winter and was moving ahead toward securing the Planning Board’s blessing this summer.

What's Working

Pelham Planning

Developer Bill Renaud, right, and attorney Chris Drescher appear before the Pelham Planning Board last week. Board chairman Tim Doherty is seen between the two men and on a large screen.

