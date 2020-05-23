Robert Rendall is waiting for the call to come back to his maintenance job at a youth organization in the Nashua area.
He’s not ready to return.
“I feel it is too soon and is a health risk to the staff and the kids,” the furloughed worker wrote in an email to the New Hampshire Union Leader.
“I have not made any decisions on what I am going to do,” said Rendall, 66, of Mont Vernon. “The issue I have is if I refuse to go back I will lose my unemployment benefits.”
As the state’s economy starts to reopen, more businesses are recalling workers — but not all want to return.
People filing for unemployment during these pandemic times have a vastly expanded list of potential reasons they can cite for remaining out of work and collecting unemployment, including watching their children if their school or day care is closed because of the coronavirus.
A new state website listing the valid reasons can be found at www.unemploymentbenefits.nh.gov.
Fear alone is not one of them.
“I can tell you that having a generalized fear of COVID-19 is not a qualifying reason for being considered eligible for unemployment benefits,” Richard Lavers, deputy commissioner at Employment Security, said Friday.
But Michele Evermore, senior researcher and policy analyst at the National Employment Law Project, said scared workers could take action.
“If the workplace is truly unsafe, workers may have the option to refuse the work as unsuitable, or go back to work and then after trying to work with management to make the workplace safe, they may have good cause to quit if the employer is not doing what they need to in order to protect their health and safety,” Evermore said.
The health and economic fallout from the coronavirus has caused more than 190,000 people to file initial unemployment claims in New Hampshire since mid-March.
For the week ending May 16, the number of active claims dipped for the first time since the pandemic started, indicating more people were returning to work.
The state has paid out nearly a half-billion dollars in unemployment benefits since March 24 — more than what the state paid out the previous seven years, according to Employment Security. The $492.2 million in payments between March 24 and Friday includes $335.6 million in supplemental $600 federal payments.
It’s those $600 payments that provide a weekly check that exceeds the normal pay of some workers.
‘Not a valid reason’
“We’ve heard of a few situations, particularly in the hospitality sector, where the enhanced unemployment benefits have posed some challenges for businesses getting workers to return from furlough,” said Mike Skelton, president and CEO of the Greater Manchester Chamber.
“I think guidance from New Hampshire Employment Security has helped address this situation by clarifying that if a worker is called back to work and refuses, they will no longer be eligible for benefits,” Skelton said.
“It’s not a valid reason to decline the offer because I’m making more money on unemployment,” said Charla Stevens, director of the litigation department and chair of the employment law practice group at the McLane Middleton law firm in Manchester. “Employers in those instances would not have to hold that job offer.”
People filing for an unemployment check each week must state whether they were offered employment for the week they are claiming. Employment Security also receives information about job offers from employers, Lavers said.
“You cannot refuse a job in order to collect unemployment,” he said.
Workers not returning to work have made it more difficult for some employers who received loans from the federal Paycheck Protection Program and need to spend a certain percentage on payroll, Stevens said.
She advised employers to document whom they contacted and to provide workers with written offers to return.
“You made all reasonable efforts and those employees have refused,” Stevens said. “If the employees refused, hire replacements.”
Other options
Evermore said workers might qualify under the Family Medical Leave Act or another federal program that could offer some job protection if they are staying out for health-related or caregiving-related reasons.
For example, to collect unemployment, people can certify they are self-quarantining on the advice of a health care provider. A person with diabetes is among those at a higher risk for contracting the virus.
“I think it’s sufficient to stay out of work if their physician has told them they’re in a high-risk category and they should not be at work,” Stevens said. “The law doesn’t specifically require they get a doctor’s note. The law requires they notify the employer of who it is who has told them they should self-quarantine.”
People idled by the pandemic generally don’t have a right to get their jobs back.
“There isn’t any specific job protection or requirement that employers bring people back from furloughs or layoffs,” except as required by collective bargaining agreements, Stevens said.
Stevens, who more often represents employers, said businesses need to avoid discriminating in recalling workers based on age, for example.
The Great Recession saw more workers file lawsuits over job discrimination or wrongful termination.
“I think we saw a spike back around the 2008 time frame because people are less likely to file lawsuits if they think they can replace their income or find other jobs quickly if they don’t get brought back,” Stevens said. “If people have a hard time finding employment, they’re more likely to look at and see if they have some potential claims that they were harmed.”
With the pandemic, many workers and employers thought a shutdown would last a few weeks and decided to furlough rather than lay off workers. But government restrictions continue two months later, limiting many businesses.
“I think the scary part is it happened so fast,” she said.