The Seacoast had a record number of million-dollar homes sell last month, most purchased with cash and not affected by higher mortgage rates that are pricing some buyers out of the market.
Also a record was the $750,000 median sale price for homes sold in June in the 13-community Seacoast region, which includes Portsmouth, Rye and Exeter.
Twenty-eight homes sold for at least $1 million, the highest since 2010, when records started being kept.
The market is “still very strong,” said John Rice, chief statistician for the Seacoast Board of Realtors.
Statewide, fresh numbers for June showed the $460,000 median price for a single-family home tied May’s record mark, according to the New Hampshire Realtors. June’s median price was 12.8% higher than a year earlier.
Homes in Rockingham County ($605,000) and Hillsborough County ($494,100) saw increases from May to June.
Despite concerns about rising interest rates, people are turning out eager to buy.
“We’re seeing open houses, and in desirable areas, overflow crowds still,” said Rice, an associate broker at Tate & Foss Sotheby’s International Realty in Rye. “What we are not seeing is so many offers on properties and … some properties are sitting.”
Bedford Realtor Greg Powers said he is seeing a similar effect.
“Anecdotally, I have been hearing and seeing that houses are getting fewer offers than they had during the frenzy,” Powers said.
Selling prices are “list or a little bit over,” he said.
Rising home prices are making it more difficult for businesses to attract new workers.
“I think the effect of interest rates has driven some people out of the market, leaving a less-competitive buying pool,” Rice said. “Those buyers who are left can take their time and can go back to the old-fashioned way of doing things.”
That includes requiring a home inspection before sealing the deal, he said, something many buyers had to forgo this year to have their offers accepted.
A 30-year fixed mortgage for $380,000 would cost $2,110 a month for just principal and interest at a rate of 5.3%, the current rate at Freddie Mac, a company that buys mortgages and repackages them to investors. (The interest rate a week ago stood at 5.7%.)
That monthly payment is more than $500 higher for the same loan amount than a year ago, when the prevailing interest rate was 2.9%.
Powers said rising interest rates drove one Manchester couple he was working with to sign up for another year in an apartment.
They “kind of dropped out because of interest rates and were tired of bidding wars,” Powers said.
Buyers of homes between $400,000 and $700,000 “tend to have mortgages, although a lot of them don’t,” Rice said. “In the million-dollar range, it’s rare just to see a mortgage.”
Powers tracks how long homes remain on the market in Hillsborough, Merrimack and Rockingham counties.
Since March 1, “half of all houses that sold have sold in a week or less,” he said.
Over the past week, that has ticked up to 11 days.
“It’s too soon to really know what it means,” Powers said.