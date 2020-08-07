Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., co-introduced a bill Friday to protect Granite Staters from paying income tax to another state if they are working remotely in New Hampshire.
“At a time when many New Hampshire residents are teleworking from home in order to keep their families and their communities safe, it is completely unfair for Massachusetts to levy an income tax on these workers,” Pappas said in a statement.
“The Multi-State Workers Tax Fairness Act eliminates overly complex and unfair multi-state tax codes and ensures that employees will only be subject to the tax laws of their state when they telework,” he said.
Pappas’s statement noted that the tax issue began receiving attention after a New Hampshire Sunday News story highlighted the situation. Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday announced a review into whether other states are improperly collecting income tax from New Hampshire residents while teleworking.
According to the Pappas statement, his bill would clarify that workers are only required to pay income tax to the state where they were physically present when the income was earned.
“Specifically, for teleworking Granite Staters employed by companies based in other states, the bill would eliminate the need to pay any state income tax whatsoever,” his statement said.
Massachusetts issued an emergency order effective March 10 requiring people who normally worked in Massachusetts and who were working from home for a pandemic-related reason to continue to be taxed on their income.
The Bay State has extended that at least until October, according to spokesman for the Massachusetts Executive Office for Administration and Finance.
In the past, Massachusetts credited taxpayers for days spent working out of state.
Sununu said the state Department of Justice will conduct a review of each state’s actions to determine whether any state is engaging in improper taxation of New Hampshire residents.
The Massachusetts Department of Revenue will hold a public hearing on the issue remotely Aug. 27. Officials are also considering a non-emergency regulation that would extend the practice through Dec. 31 or 90 days after a state of emergency in Massachusetts is lifted, whichever is earlier.