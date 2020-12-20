After the coronavirus pandemic shredded the state’s economy and drove the unemployment rate to a hellacious 17.1% in April, the state’s job market is bouncing back.
“Pre-pandemic, we were seeing many businesses struggle to find talent, and now more people seem to be on the market, but land their next role quickly, so we are seeing some talent shuffle from one company to another,” said Shannon Herrmann, senior recruiting manager at Alexander Technology Group in Bedford.
“There is still a talent shortage in New Hampshire in the tech sector,” she said.
November’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.8%, still higher than the 2.6% mark a year earlier.
Compared to November 2019, last month saw 34,480 fewer residents employed and 8,230 more people unemployed. The rest dropped out of the labor force.
Since the pandemic struck, New Hampshire has paid out nearly $1.5 billion in unemployment to 165,000 people.
“The total pandemic payout exceeds how much we paid out in both state and federal benefits during the entire prior decade,” said Rich Lavers, deputy commissioner at state Employment Security.
Herrmann said what’s “very hot right now” are tech jobs.
“Companies who are tech-focused were able to seamlessly move remote and have embraced using technical tools to keep teams engaged. They were among the first to bounce back.
“We are also seeing a lot happen in the health care space – anything from temperature screeners to skilled nursing talent all the way through people who help keep hospitals running with IT or billing,” she said.
But the recovery is uneven.
“Onsite work is not what it was back in February and early March, roles that are associated with being onsite are not what they once were,” she said. “Travel and hospitality have taken a huge hit – and we are not seeing that bounce back yet.”
Nicole Horan, regional operations manager at HW Staffing Solutions in Nashua, said the worker shortage is getting “pretty close” to pre-pandemic times.
“Every company we work with has raised pay” since the pandemic, Horan said.
When the $600 a week enhanced unemployment ended in July, that didn’t result in a flood of job seekers.
“What was surprising was when the additional incentive was eliminated, it was still hard to get people to return or a lot more competition to attract those folks actually looking for work,” she said.
Some parents again this fall had to stay home to tend to children going to school remotely.
Despite a year that featured “a lot of bad things,” many residents had “become more resilient and we had a lot of positive stories that came out,” Horan said.