As people filed for unemployment to replace paychecks stolen by the coronavirus pandemic, criminals went after their cut, too.
More than 100 suspected scammers have pocketed about a half-million dollars of inflated unemployment benefits from New Hampshire since late March.
But the state’s unemployment system avoided losing that much money every week by flagging 620 fraudulent claims from “well-organized” criminals who used other people’s stolen personal information.
Those fraudsters wound up getting away with less than $3,000.
The $488,000 grabbed by 112 people suspected of committing earnings-related fraud since March 31 is more than double the amount taken by fraud for all of 2019, but it represents a smaller percentage of overall unemployment payments. Record amounts have been paid in recent months because of the unprecedented levels of unemployment filings and checks fattened with weekly $600 federal payments.
People caught not stating their actual earnings during weeks they file for unemployment can face jail time, civil penalties and restitution.
“This is so avoidable, and the long-term consequences of someone making a few quick bad decisions boggles my mind why anybody would be doing this,” said Richard Lavers, deputy commissioner at Employment Security.
Lavers said he expects the state will recover most of the money from earnings-related fraud.
“We can levy bank accounts, garnish wages, record real estate liens and garnish a person’s federal income tax refund,” he said. “We pursue collection very aggressively.”
Attack was organized
The Secret Service, meanwhile, recently warned that a Nigerian fraud ring was targeting unemployment systems in several states, including Massachusetts and Rhode Island, using stolen personally identifiable information.
“It is extremely likely every state is vulnerable to this scheme and will be targeted if they have not already,” the Secret Service said.
New Hampshire Employment Security flagged 620 fraudulent claims using stolen information since March 31. Of nine claims that were paid, the department was able to claw back money from six. The fraudsters got away with less than $3,000.
“The bad news is we have not been immune from experiencing attempted identity theft-related fraud, but the good news is we have identified it in almost every instance early enough to prevent any benefits from being paid out,” Lavers said.
“It could have been in your name; it could have been in my name,” Lavers said in an interview. “They’re using data they harvested from these breaches from other organizations, and they’re using it in order to file for benefits.”
Lavers said with “so many large-scale data breaches, it is really impossible to tell” which one produced the stolen information used to file the fraudulent claims here.
With legitimate recipients receiving about $900 a week in unemployment in New Hampshire, the criminals could have netted more than a half-million dollars a week from New Hampshire had they gone undetected.
That’s minuscule compared to Washington state, where officials announced recently that they had recovered more than $300 million in stolen funds and blocked thieves from stealing “hundreds of millions” more in unemployment benefits, according to the Seattle Times.
Washington state’s fraud was blamed on a Nigerian criminal group that used stolen personal data to file bogus claims for jobless benefits, according to the newspaper.
“The fraud network is believed to consist of hundreds, if not thousands, of mules and potential losses in the hundreds of millions of dollars,” the Secret Service warning said.
Monitoring sophisticated
Lavers said he didn’t know whether a Nigerian fraud ring was involved in the attack against New Hampshire’s system.
“The fraud we are detecting is much more sophisticated than in the past, indicating that the criminals are well-organized,” Lavers said, noting the state Attorney General’s Office and the FBI are investigating.
He declined to say what red flags were raised by the fraudulent claims, saying that “would simply give the bad actors a playbook on what to avoid” to evade detection.
“We have a complex spidering process reviewing not only all of the information submitted as part of each claim but also all of the information in terms of how the claim was submitted. We also regularly receive tips and leads from employers as to suspected fraud as a result of the notices we automatically send out when each new claim is filed,” Lavers said.
Monitoring fraud can lead to delays in payments to those legitimately eligible to collect.
“If you have one of those claims that could be legitimate but was associated with one of the elements we have traced to the fraudulent claims, that could be several days to hold up payment in order to verify eligibility,” Lavers said.
New Hampshire Employment Security paid out $636.9 million in unemployment payments between March 24 and last Wednesday, including $439.5 million in supplemental $600 federal payments.
Payments delayed
In Maine, the Department of Labor on May 27 said it had received about 1,000 reports of potential unemployment “imposter fraud” that are now under investigation. The department said it had identified and canceled 2,200 unemployment claims deemed fraudulent.
“While fraud is not new or unique, organized criminals across the nation are now targeting unemployment programs expanded during the pandemic in unprecedented ways,” Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman said in a statement.
Maine said it was pausing benefits for 48 hours, so the department could remove suspected fraudulent claims, and it was reinstating its normal 10- to 14-day processing time for initial unemployment claims, which had been expedited in response to the crush of claims.
Fraud against state unemployment programs “is pretty rare in normal times, but right now there appears to be a coordinated attack on several state systems that the Secret Service is looking into,” said Michele Evermore, senior researcher and policy analyst at the National Employment Law Project in Washington.
“It couldn’t come at a worse time — states are forced to hold up a lot of benefits for legitimate claimants in order to isolate and eliminate the fraudulent ones,” Evermore said in an email. “That is taking time and resources that agencies are already short on, and it is meaning major delays for people who truly need their benefit.”
State unemployment “systems are increasingly designed to detect and eliminate fraud — they have been over-focusing on that aspect so much in recent years that erroneous denials have skyrocketed,” she said.
People committing unemployment compensation fraud in New Hampshire totaling more than $1,000 can face up to 15 years in prison, if convicted, and be ordered to pay back what they unduly received.