T eta Shemsa remembers hearing the gunshots at night while growing up in violence-torn Burundi.
“Sometimes, you could just find the bodies discarded along the road or somewhere in the ditch,” she recalled recently. “From what I remember, it wasn’t a very pleasant, peaceful place to live.”
Living a decade in a Kenyan refugee camp meant walking in water up to her knees or watching houses fall down when it rained too hard.
Living in the United States today means sharing a Nashua apartment with her family and attending college for free to become certified as a licensed nursing assistant.
“It’s something like you never dreamt of,” Shemsa said. “It was way too high to dream of.”
Shemsa and her sister are two of eight English language-learners participating in a new partnership between Manchester Community College and the International Institute of New England.
Federal funds from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act cover the $4,340-per-student cost of English and nursing classes, fees to take a state exam and a watch required for work.
“Without some help, sometimes they end up at some low-end jobs and get stuck with it,” said Michelle Hart, statewide program manager at Southern New Hampshire Services, which administers the federal WIOA funding.
“They have the ability to move up,” Hart said of the students. “The sky’s the limit in health care.”
The eight students — mostly but not all refugees — who are enrolled in the 18-week program previously lived in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Honduras, Nepal, Kenya and South Sudan.
The program, Hart said, is “kind of like a springboard.”
Kristine Dudley, director of MCC’s Workforce Development Center, said the program will help fill job openings in health care.
“We’re also going to bring in employers” to conduct job interviews, Dudley said.
Alejandra Zeron, 30, escaped from domestic violence in Honduras. Now she lives with her boyfriend in a Manchester apartment.
“I’m interested in this because I want to help the other people,” Zeron said.
Shemsa’s sister, Umuhoza Khulaini, 20, was still in high school when she left Kenya. What has surprised her the most since her arrival in New Hampshire?
“Feeling that you’re away from all of those things that used to scare you, like you’re feeling you’re in a different world,” she said.
“Coming from the camp to the United States and New Hampshire, like it’s really surprising. Like we’re living in tents and now we’re living in apartments.”
Shemsa said people shouldn’t look down on refugees.
“These are people who just are not privileged enough, but they are equal people like everyone,” she said. “For me, just a title that will not even be there in the coming, like 40 or how many, years. It will vanish.”