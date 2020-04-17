UP UNTIL a deadly virus swept the globe and closed down much of the world, many businesses across the state competed to fill job openings.
Since last July, the New Hampshire Union Leader, with a half-dozen grant partners, has pursued a project called “What’s Working” to focus on how businesses were attracting and retaining workers.
No one then could have envisioned more than 123,000 Granite Staters filing for unemployment benefits in a month’s time.
“Unprecedented” and “historic” have long worn out their welcome in describing the crisis, during which government restrictions shuttered businesses and schools in an effort to contain the harmful effects of the coronavirus.
Countless millions of dollars as well as canceled personal milestones have been lost.
Over the past several weeks, “What’s Working” took a pause, but nearly every story I’ve written has revolved around businesses closing and/or workers losing their jobs.
Here are a few more stories on how quickly the world turned.
Workers on the sidelines
Dick Anagnost faces a new hiring problem.
First, the Manchester businessman struggled to fill positions at a Manchester restaurant.
Now, he wanted to bring back six of the 21 workers he laid off there because more customers were ordering takeout.
“All 21 said no to my (restaurant) manager because they don’t want to jeopardize their $600 a week” in supplemental federal unemployment benefits, Anagnost said last week.
“They’re more thinking of the immediate benefit, if I can stay home with the kids and don’t get the virus, I can get more money than if I go to work,” said Anagnost, who has laid off hundreds of workers at his various businesses across six states.
Anagnost said he doesn’t know how many workers he can hire back in late summer, when the federal benefits are slated to run out. To protect his workers’ privacy, he didn’t want to name the restaurant.
“They’re taking a gamble,” said Alan Beaulieu, president of ITR Economics, an economic research and consulting firm in Manchester. “If I had an employee like that, and I thought that was the case, I wouldn’t want that person back.”
Beaulieu thinks New Hampshire’s employment picture will rebound in 2021. “We’re going to go back to a tight labor market,” he said. “It’s going to go back to that because nothing fundamentally changed. The labor pool temporarily displaced is not the same as permanently displaced.”
Empty hotels
Concord hotel owner Steve Duprey had reason to smile. “2019 was a very, very good year. Certainly in the decade of 2010 to 2019, it was one of the best years,” said Duprey, whose Concord holdings include the Grappone Conference Center and the Fairfield Inn & Suites.
“2020 started out quite well thanks to a lot of people running for office,” Duprey said, referring to the February presidential primary. “I don’t think anybody could predict or foresee this.”
Since then, he’s had to furlough a couple hundred hotel workers.
“I don’t think there’s going to be much doubt this is going to go down as one of the worst years.” Duprey said.
He doesn’t know how long it will last but compared it to the economic fallout following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
“9/11 was like turning a light switch off on the economy for a couple of weeks,” Duprey said. “This is like dimming the light switch, and the economy seems to be closing down more and more and more and more.”
Summers bring millions of tourists to the state, but few can gauge how damaging the virus will be to the state’s tourism industry.
“I think it all depends on how quickly we beat this virus,” he said.
“I try to see the glass as half full,” Duprey said. “This might not be the year to take summer tours in Washington, D.C. You might want to come up to the wide open lakes and forests in New Hampshire.”
Coming to a standstill
The fall came quick.
The owner of Procon Construction in Hooksett as well as hotels in Massachusetts and New Hampshire under other business names was riding the good times.
“Our January and February in this year, construction and the hotel business were way above budget — just outstanding,” said Mark Stebbins, who has run Procon for 40 years. “The best January and February Procon has ever had, then obviously it came to a screeching halt.”
Stebbins furloughed 30 Procon workers and cut hours for the remaining 170 employees. He also idled 1,600 hotel workers regionally.
“So March is going to be OK,” Stebbins said. “April will be the killer.”
Working in isolation
One of my favorite comments I heard in covering the COVID-19 crisis came from Holly Nasser, who recruits nurses. “I didn’t realize how much I liked my co-workers,” the Londonderry woman said during an interview along the Londonderry Rail Trail last month.
“I never missed the office so much,” Stebbins said during a call describing the toll on his businesses.
My office view these days features squirrels and birds probably wondering where all the humans are hiding.
“I count a cardinal and squirrels as my coworkers,” I joked to Stebbins, eliciting a laugh.
An important lesson learned working weeks from home?
I didn’t realize how much I liked my co-workers.