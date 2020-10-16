Gov. Chris Sununu said Friday he plans to sue Massachusetts for announcing it would continue to tax New Hampshire residents working from home who normally worked in Massachusetts prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Within five minutes of learning of this rule change, I immediately directed the Department of Justice to file a lawsuit in the United States Supreme Court on Monday,” Sununu said in a statement.
“The commonwealth has launched a direct attack on the New Hampshire Advantage, attempting to pick the pockets of our citizens,” the governor said. “We are going to fight this unconstitutional attempt to tax our citizens every step of the way, and we are going to win."
Massachusetts issued an emergency order effective March 10 requiring people who normally worked in Massachusetts and who were working from home for a pandemic-related reason to continue to be taxed on their income, reported the New Hampshire Union Leader in August.
A few days after the Union Leader’s report, the governor announced the state Department of Justice was reviewing whether other states were improperly collecting income tax from New Hampshire residents working from home.
The Department of Justice determined that the proposed rule raised various legal concerns, according to the governor’s office.
On Friday, the Massachusetts Department of Revenue said “all compensation received for services performed by a non-resident who, immediately prior to the Massachusetts COVID-19 state of emergency was an employee engaged in performing such services in Massachusetts, and who is performing services from a location outside Massachusetts due to a Pandemic-Related Circumstance will continue to be treated as Massachusetts source income subject to personal income tax.”
At a virtual hearing in August, legislators, business leaders and taxpayers from New Hampshire urged the Massachusetts Department of Revenue to eliminate the rule requiring Granite Staters to pay the Bay State’s 5% income tax.