ROCHESTER — Less than a half-mile from where he graduated from Spaulding High School last June, Dante Leone was back in a classroom last week learning how to operate computer-controlled milling machines.
The teenager, attending Great Bay Community College, wants to find a job in New Hampshire. “I’ve known it for basically my entire life,” Leone said last week.
But his classmate, Jonathan Kelsall, didn’t commit to working here.
“I have no qualms of where I work; it’s more or less that I do actually find work,” said Kelsall, who graduated last June from Portsmouth Christian Academy in Dover.
Kelsall is an example of why New Hampshire employers have a hard time filling job openings: high school graduates migrating out of state.
Employers around the state posted 16,000 openings during November and December alone, with many companies struggling to match openings with people possessing the required skills.
New Hampshire wants to keep more of its own students from leaving the state.
William Hinton, an adjunct professor at Great Bay, volunteers his time talking to students, primarily in high schools.
“Here are my words of wisdom: ‘Get a skill, get a job and get out of your parents’ basement,’” Hinton said.
“And the teachers kind of freak because the high schools are rated on standardized testing scores and the number of students that go on to higher education, so I’m talking a different path.”
“I push the trades because that’s the big gap right now,” said Hinton, who formerly worked at the Seabrook nuclear power plant.
At Great Bay, students can receive a certificate in computer numeric control (to become computer-controlled milling machine operators) in two semesters and find jobs making $45,000 or more.
Leone, whose parents earned engineering degrees, said he followed advice from a Spaulding teacher.
“My engineering teacher, he often said that community college is ultimately better because not only is it cheaper, but it’ll get you out into the field faster than a four-year” school, Leone said.
His advice for current high school students?
“Just take a chance,” he said. “If you see a class that you think might interest you, take it, or even if it’s a class that you’re not sure of, just take it and you might find something that you love.”
Kelsall said his father was a machinist.
“High school, one of the best things you can do is try and see what’s out there, what you can do,” he said. “Try and get as much experience as you can, so that once you’re actually going to college, you’re going to the job, you have some knowledge of what you’re getting yourself into.”
Many employers today offer tuition reimbursement, making it easier for workers to gain higher education, Hinton said.
Parental pushback
But getting parents to talk with their children in exploring manufacturing careers is often difficult.
When parents think of manufacturing, “their view is assembly lines — and they don’t want that for their kids,” said Debra Mattson, director of the advanced manufacturing program at Great Bay.
Parents and guidance counselors are not neutral toward manufacturing, she said. “They have their mindset against it. That’s what we’re fighting.”
Mattson said companies offer advice on curriculum and how lab space should be set up.
“There’s a lot of investment from our industry partners to make sure we’re training the way they need us to train,” she said.
Great Bay staff occasionally meets with workers from BAE Systems, Turbocam International and others to keep up with industry-best standards and practices. The current shop layout is based on feedback years ago from Safran Aerospace Composites in Rochester.
Hinton said career counselors and local businesses need to reach students as soon as possible.
“By the time I get to them when they’re juniors and seniors, they’ve pretty much been keyed up to go down a certain path,” he said.
John Cormier, who was teaching the two teenagers in Classroom 137, said he gets a mixture of student ages.
“The biggest hurdle is getting people comfortable operating the machines,” said Cormier, who works at Brazonics, a Hampton business that makes parts for the defense, aerospace and industrial markets. “A younger person probably is better because he’s a little more in tune with technology.”