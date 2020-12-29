More than 21,000 New Hampshire unemployment recipients will not lose a week’s worth of benefits and an initial $300 supplemental payment because President Donald Trump delayed signing a pandemic relief bill.
Those payments, however, may be delayed.
“While the reversal on the guidance was good news, the difficulty going forward for NH and other states is that we do not yet have federal guidance on implementation of the extended programs, and verbal comments from (the U.S. Department of Labor) have suggested necessary changes from how the original programs were developed,” Richard Lavers, deputy commissioner at Employment Security, said Tuesday.
“However, this current week will be payable if someone is eligible, but payment may be delayed,” Lavers said.
The U.S. Department of Labor issued guidance on Sunday morning telling states that because the bill wasn’t enacted by last Saturday, that the week ending Jan. 2 would not be payable, Lavers said.
“Then on Monday after the president signed the bill Sunday night, NH along with enough other states raised questions about this interpretation, which resulted in USDOL issuing new verbal guidance on a national call with states that there would not be a gap week between those weeks eligible for payment under the original CARES Act and those weeks eligible for payment under the extension,” he said.
Those 21,000 recipients who risked losing benefits included gig workers and the self-employed, as well as people citing a COVID-19-specific reason not normally covered by the unemployment system.
People who exhausted their 26 weeks of state unemployment benefits also in most cases could also collect an additional 13 weeks under a federal program that got extended. Under the bill Trump signed Sunday, many people will gain an additional 11 weeks of eligibility for a total of 50 weeks.
Payments shouldn’t be delayed for another group of 21,000 Granite State recipients collecting under state unemployment insurance during their first 26 weeks.
Anyone collecting benefits also will receive a $300 federal supplement through mid-March.
U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, both D-NH, said in a statement Monday that New Hampshire was expected to receive approximately $2 billion in COVID-19 relief from the new law, including more than $684 million for unemployment benefits. Those estimates from the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service don’t include all sectors of the state’s economy that will receive federal relief, according to the senators.