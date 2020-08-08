Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., said Granite Staters working remotely shouldn’t pay Massachusetts income taxes and introduced a bill Friday to stop it.
“I really think Massachusetts’ ability to tax has got to stop at the state line,” Pappas said in a phone interview Friday. “I think it’s outrageous to change the rules for workers who are home because of the COVID pandemic.”
Massachusetts issued an emergency order effective March 10 requiring people who normally worked in Massachusetts and who were working from home for a pandemic-related reason to continue to be taxed on their income. That remains in effect until at least October.
In the past, Massachusetts credited taxpayers for days spent working out of state.
“I think they probably realized there’s a revenue hit involved for them,” Pappas said. “That shouldn’t be part of the consideration. It should be about fairness.”
The income tax in Massachusetts is 5%.
Pappas’s bill, co-sponsored by Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., would clarify that workers are only required to pay income tax to the state where they were physically present when the income was earned, according to a statement from Pappas’s office.
“Specifically, for teleworking Granite Staters employed by companies based in other states, the bill would eliminate the need to pay any state income tax whatsoever,” the statement said.
The Pappas statement noted that the tax issue began receiving increased attention after a New Hampshire Sunday News story highlighted the situation. Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday announced a review into whether other states are improperly collecting income tax from New Hampshire residents while teleworking.
Pappas said his office received several calls on the issue from constituents within the past few weeks.
“This certainly is a priority because it impacts tens of thousands of constituents in my district,” Pappas said.
Sununu said the state Department of Justice will conduct a review of each state’s actions to determine whether any state is engaging in improper taxation of New Hampshire residents.
The Massachusetts Department of Revenue will hold a public hearing on the issue remotely Aug. 27. Officials are also considering a non-emergency regulation that would extend the practice through Dec. 31 or 90 days after a state of emergency in Massachusetts is lifted, whichever is earlier.