BEDFORD — Decked out in faux fur boots and a down winter coat, Lisa Bellman was ringing a bell in hopes of shaking a few dollars loose from people heading into the state liquor store.
“Someone’s gotta do it,” said Bellman, a first-time bell ringer for the Salvation Army, raising funds to help families pay rent, utilities and prescriptions throughout the year.
She and co-worker Nigel Harris got paid time off from their jobs at Goedecke Paint, Flooring & Design Center at midweek for two hours of bell-ringing on an afternoon when the wind chill was below freezing.
“I thought it was a good thing to do,” said Harris, another first-time ringer.
But the Salvation Army needs more volunteers this year — as the pandemic continues to disrupt the economy and many people’s schedules.
“We are real short-handed,” said Salvation Army Capt. Scott McNeil in Manchester.
McNeil said some volunteers are taking “shorter shifts,” making the shortage worse.
McNeil hopes to raise $140,000 after collecting $98,000 last year. The highest single donation so far this season has been a $500 check.
Sheryl Goedecke, wife of business owner Peter, said fewer Goedecke employees were volunteering this year.
“Some concerns about COVID,” she said. “It’s just a different kind of year.”
One day last week, the Salvation Army of Nashua couldn’t deploy three red kettles outside stores.
“We didn’t have anyone to cover those spots,” said Development Director Amie Groff.
That cost an estimated $600 in donations.
“COVID is still affecting some people,” Groff said.
Normally, the Nashua operation would have about 15 kettles deployed in the city and nearby towns on a given day. The goal is to raise $185,000 this year after collecting $135,000 in 2020.Changes in volunteers
Meanwhile, Groff has seen a shift in the types of people who volunteered at the Salvation Army’s food pantry.
“2020 was a great year for people volunteering,” she said.
“People were either working from home or not working. They wanted to help feed people” when the need quadrupled last year, Groff said.
This year, “a lot of people went back to work” and couldn’t volunteer weekday mornings, she said.
Groff said it’s been difficult hiring paid staffers to staff the kettles.
“This year, we’re having a hard time,” she said, with the $10-an-hour pay making it difficult to compete against area retailers paying several dollars an hour more.
The Salvation Army of Manchester supplements volunteers with paid bell ringers making $12 an hour.
“Last year, we had a lot more hires than we have now,” said Lt. Adrian Aponte, with the Manchester Salvation Army. “There’s some paid staff who have not shown up for work.”
Brian Bateman brings a group of students from West High School every year to ring the bell at the Market Basket on Elm Street in Manchester.
The students are part of a transition program that helps special needs students navigate around the community.
In soliciting donations, “they learn how to give back in their own way,” said Bateman, the program’s coordinator.
Changes in approach
At the United Way of Nashua, getting volunteers hasn’t been an issue.
“Our focus has really changed since the start of COVID,” said Sara Ceaser, director of volunteer and community engagement.
“Prior to COVID, we were probably working with a total of 200 volunteers a year,” she said. “Now, we’re working, I would say, with closer to 800 individual volunteers this year. That’s because we’re doing vastly different projects.”
For example, United Way started daily popup food pantries.
“There were a lot of people who had a lot of availability because either they’re working from home or weren’t working” while many older people and those with pre-existing conditions often didn’t volunteer last year, she said.
But with vaccinations and boosters, older volunteers are returning as others go back to the office.
United Way is working on sending out 2,000 “gratitude cards” to thank health care workers.
“Within a couple of hours, we had 60 volunteers to write cards for people,” she said. “There is a lot of interest in volunteering to do specific holiday projects.”
Back outside the Bedford liquor store, Bellman and Harris had raised more than $150. A majority of donors gave $5. One person dropped in a $20 bill.
“They do good work,” said donor Dawn Berry of Hopkinton. “I appreciate their willingness to do that and volunteer.”
“They must be cold,” said donor Louis Lavoie of Manchester.
Bellman was ready to turn over her bell to the next ringer.
“We’ve got 10 more minutes and we’re cold,” she said.
