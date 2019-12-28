Sandy Goudreau drives eight minutes from her Biddeford, Maine, home to wait for her bus at the park-and-ride lot.
Once aboard, she often spends her 30-minute ride to work devouring World War II historical fiction.
“It’s such a savings of gas, stress, wear and tear on my car,” said Goudreau, who works in the inpatient pharmacy department at Maine Medical Center in Portland. “I read a book. I check my email. I talk to other people. When I get home, I’m relaxed.”
And it’s all free — from her employer. The medical center has paid for about 4,000 one-way trips a month for employees since summer.
Employers and others are providing more paths to help workers arrive at work without long car commutes — whether the aim is to help the environment or to retain enough workers. New Hampshire employers only need look across the border to consider adopting or improving on what other states are doing.
More transportation options “would help open up markets that are farther away from employment centers because it would reduce the stress and the cost probably of that commute, so it certainly would be helpful,” said Dean Christon, executive director and CEO at the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority.
Shuttle vans
In New Hampshire’s Upper Valley, Chris St. Marie doesn’t worry about the 45-minute drive from Claremont to his machine operator job at Hypertherm in Hanover. He sits back with co-workers in one of two 12-passenger vans the company subsidizes.
“We have three people in the van right now that do not have licenses to drive,” said St. Marie, who works the 3 p.m.-to-11 p.m. shift.
On the ride, the Claremont resident checks his phone, talks to co-workers and sometimes naps.
Calling it a “good benefit,” considering gas might cost him $40 or more a week, St. Marie said, “it could be a selling point” to prospective job seekers.
About 15 workers use the service each day.
Hypertherm spends about $3,500 a month on the vans, including gas and incidentals, according to John Rooney, Hypertherm’s environmental stewardship program manager. Workers pay $30 every two weeks.
“When taking into consideration vehicle wear and tear, gas prices and the average round trip of 48 miles, this is quite a bargain,” he said. “Hypertherm looks at commuting through the environmental and social lens first, with talent attraction and retention as an added bonus.”
Walking
In Lebanon, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is looking to partner with a developer to build 200 to 300 housing units across the street from the hospital.
Workers, especially younger ones, would “like to live somewhere where they don’t need a car,” said Sarah Currier, vice president of workforce strategy. Dartmouth-Hitchcock already provides subsidies to public transportation.
A recent study showed 89% of Dartmouth-Hitchcock workers in Lebanon drive to work alone, averaging a commute of 29 minutes each way. Fewer than 10% carpool for an average 33 minutes, and 3% use public transportation for an average 32 minutes.
Their top housing preference is to be within walking distance of work, an unaffordable option for many.
Dartmouth College in Hanover, meanwhile, is partnering with a New Jersey developer to build a $50 million apartment complex on land it owns near Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. The planned 300 apartments are expected to house at least 500 people, with graduate students and their families receiving priority when it opens by fall 2022.
Bus riders
Last summer, Maine Medical Center replaced its discount bus pass program with the free service. With the free rides, use more than doubled from the estimated 1,600 trips a month under the discount program, according to Chris Chop, its transportation demand management program manager.
With a $500 million expansion and modernization project underway that includes more parking spaces, Maine Medical Center had to comply with a Portland city ordinance to help offset some of the increased traffic.
“We figured a free bus program would be a way to achieve it,” Chop said. “We have senior management taking the bus now.”
Creating an incentive to draw workers was “not necessarily the impetus” for the free rides, he said. Still, “I think it will continue to be an important piece of the puzzle of attracting and retaining the workforce.”
The free program, provided by three bus companies, costs the medical center about $5,500 a month.
Goudreau, who called the service “a huge incentive” for workers, started riding the bus in January, when the hospital was offering $120 monthly passes for $85. Driving to Portland, parking and taking a shuttle to work took about as much time as riding the bus.
Goudreau thinks it might influence some people to stay there. “With a new job, you would have to consider spending that much per month for a bus or driving,” she said.
Trains
Tech entrepreneur Jeremy Hitchcock believes commuter rail would help bring more workers from Massachusetts to New Hampshire.
“Having more connectivity options just gives a wider net that we can capture” new workers from a larger geographic area, said Hitchcock, founder and executive chairman of the Manchester tech company Minim.
The state Department of Transportation hopes by late 2021 or 2022 to finish an updated financial and development plan for a proposed rail project that would start in Manchester and connect to the MBTA Commuter Rail system in Lowell, Mass.
This follows a 2014 study that estimated commuter rail from Manchester to Massachusetts would require $246 million in total capital costs. Half of that would come from federal grants and another $51 million would be covered by the MBTA supplying the trains and track rights.
The state now will spend up to $5 million in federal funds to update the estimated costs. The work includes engineering design, the environmental process and the financial plan, said Patrick Herlihy, the state’s director of aeronautics, rail and transit.
Two rail stops would be built in Manchester — one downtown and a second near Raymond Wieczorek Drive to serve the airport with a park-and-ride lot — as well as two in Nashua, in the Crown Hill area and in south Nashua.
Whether to press ahead with rail is “up to our policy makers once they have the information they get out of this phase for the project,” Herlihy said.
“If the governor and the Legislature approve the state seeking funding for construction immediately after the completion of the project development phase, service could begin in the 2026-27 time frame,” he said.
Manchester developer Dick Anagnost expects to submit an application next year to develop the former W.R. Grace property at 2 E. Spit Brook Road in Nashua. It will include a transportation component.
“Rail is a possibility,” he said.
A key question is whether the state should use taxpayer subsidies to fund passenger rail.
“The state’s own studies on commuter rail show that it would have little to no impact on traffic congestion or commute times to Boston,” said Drew Cline, president of the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, a free-market think tank in Concord.
The center in 2015 released a study saying passenger rail service by itself does not produce more jobs.
“And no municipality in New Hampshire has the population density needed to make commuter rail cost-effective,” Cline said. “A state-subsidized rail line would waste scarce state dollars on a vanity project that would benefit a small minority of commuters while not improving traffic conditions for the majority of Granite Staters.”
