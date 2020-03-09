PORTSMOUTH — A veteran who had been hooked on painkillers appeared uneasy during a job interview at a Barrington company that makes parts for airplanes.
“He mentioned that he was in recovery in one of the first interviews, and I sat down with him and I could tell he was so nervous,” recounted Pete Hanson, director of talent development at Turbocam International. “He was so used to people discarding him outright because of his background.”
Hanson appreciated the man’s honesty and hired him.
“What we do from an employment perspective at HR, it’s all about managing risk on a candidate,” Hanson said. “Him being upfront with me made that risk really small.”
People in recovery are finding more employers receptive to hiring them. Employers are in need of those job seekers in a tight labor market.
Gov. Chris Sununu launched the Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative in 2018, encouraging businesses to be willing to work with people in recovery from drug or alcohol addiction.
“We work with businesses to really develop their workplace cultures, so that it’s more supportive to those who are in recovery or who are impacted by addiction more generally,” said Samantha Lewandowski, an adviser with the initiative.
“Overall, if you are a recovery-friendly workplace, you are joining a movement of other places that basically says it’s OK to come out of the shadows,” she said.
A talent pool
Several organizations aiding those with addiction issues attended a forum with local employers to talk about attracting and retaining such employees.
The Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth is “working hard trying to find pools of talent,” President and Chief Collaborator Valerie Rochon said before the forum at the WSCA radio station.
“We identified those in recovery as a talent pool,” Rochon said.
Dana Lariviere, president and CEO of the Chameleon Group, a Portsmouth telemarketing firm, said businesses first need to hold internal discussions about addiction.
“I think our biggest challenge sort of at the outset was overcoming our own internal stigma and prejudices,” Lariviere said.
“I think the cornerstone, the keystone of dealing with the opioid crisis or whatever it is you want to call it is we need to connect people, so they can get their dignity and get their lives back in order and be able to be productive people,” he said. “I don’t really care where you’ve been. I care where you’re going. That’s really the way you’ve got to look at it.”
Mark Lefebvre, program manager at the New Hampshire Works for Recovery Program, said the recovery program offers individual reemployment services.
“We provide skills and training to people who have identified skill gaps in their resume,” said Lefebvre, who works at Southern New Hampshire Services, which administers the program. Without it, “they would have a very difficult path to reenter the workforce,” he said.
Lefebvre said he hopes to organize similar informational sessions around the state.
After the event, Hanson said fewer than 10 workers are known to be in recovery out of about 550 New Hampshire workers at Turbocam.
Groups, such as the SOS Recovery Community Organization, will steer job candidates to Turbocam.
“There’s always an active pool we try to recruit out of,” Hanson said.
Willing to support
He said the company learns more about people in recovery during the interview process than an average applicant, giving them a better idea of their makeup.
“We hire a lot of people. We have almost no information on them,” Hanson said. “We talk to them for an hour in an interview, maybe a second interview, and then we make a commitment to employ them. Someone in recovery, we know a heck of a lot more about that person.”
In another instance, Hanson shared a story about a troubled Turbocam worker.
After a fight with his wife and being up all night, a supervisor-level employee who was drunk parked his car in a company lot and asked for a few specific employees. He also admitted he had a gun in his car, but peacefully surrendered it.
“We didn’t have a good plan” for dealing with the situation, Hanson said.
He and another employee got the worker to a recovery center, staying with him as his blood alcohol content was too high to be admitted immediately into treatment.
“That’s just an example of how your day can change real quick,” Hanson said. “You’ve got to figure out what resources you are willing to invest and then have a plan, so that triggered us to be, we needed to be a little more thoughtful about this.”
The employee later relapsed and crashed his car, but then entered a 30-day treatment program.
He’s back on the job, recently showing off his seven-month coin for sobriety.
“It’s a great story, but they don’t all end that way, but it was definitely worth it at the end of the day,” Hanson said.
“If somebody is heading in the direction of getting help and willing to do that, then we’re going to support them,” Hanson said. “If they don’t understand or appreciate they’re in the throes of whatever level of misuse or addiction and we don’t get a sense that they’re taking it seriously, ...then we’re probably going to end that employment relationship.”
More information can be found at recoveryfriendlyworkplace.com.