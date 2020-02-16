RAYMOND -- As the lunch crowd shuffled into McDonald’s, Katie Greenwood patrolled the seating area clutching a broom under the watchful eye of Ann Hales.
The 40-something Greenwood, who is developmentally disabled, performed her tasks.
Hales is helping the Raymond woman assimilate into the community.
“She’s a good helper for me,” Greenwood said, patting the 73-year-old Hales on the shoulder.
More people in their 70s and older are drawing paychecks in New Hampshire -- whether by choice or circumstance.
“I came back to work only because I needed to supplement my Social Security,” said Kathryn Luther, who works at the same place as Hales, Living Innovations, which helps intellectually and developmentally disabled people.
The women, both in their 70s, said they expected to be traveling the world in retirement and not working at their age.
“We had big travel plans,” Hales said, but her husband grew sick, upending the couple’s plans.
The fastest growth of workers in New Hampshire -- and nationally -- will be those between 65 and 75 for the somewhat foreseeable future, according to AARP State Director Todd Fahey.
“Those in that age cohort want to work, are able to work, and many need to work,” Fahey said. “They are a ready resource to New Hampshire employers. Given their numbers and what they offer, employers would be wise to actively recruit experienced workers to benefit from this rich resource and to send a signal that their talents are welcome.”
Nearly twice as many residents age 70 to 74 worked in 2019 compared to 2009. The overall workforce, meanwhile, increased by only 9.3% during that span, according to federal figures.
The state saw more than 53,000 people age 65 and older working last year -- 20,000 more than a decade earlier. Also, a greater percentage of people that age were in the workplace last year compared to a decade earlier.
New Hampshire’s population is one of the nation’s oldest by median age, the point where half the residents are older and the other half younger.
But economist Brian Gottlob said a better measure is comparing the ratio of working-age residents to individuals age 65 and older.
“It shows that there are about four working-age residents in New Hampshire for every senior, much better than many states we are lumped with,” said Brian Gottlob, director of the state’s Economic & Labor Market Information Bureau.
New Hampshire fell among the middle pack of states.
Some people of retirement age work because they need to financially, Gottlob said.
“As office work increases, it becomes easier for more people to work later in life,” he said. “In addition, as a society we continue to improve our health later in life.”
Count in that workforce Fred Ward, who turns 90 on Feb. 28.
“I don’t ever plan to retire,” the MIT grad said in an interview.
Ward, a TV meteorologist for much of the 1960s and ‘70s for what is now WHDH-TV in Boston, is a consultant these days.
“I’m an expert witness” in court, the Stoddard resident said. “My job is to say that the picture they are showing was not taken as alleged, and that kills the case.”
Starting in March, Ward is slated to teach one day a week for eight weeks at Keene State College.
During a recent gathering in Manchester’s Millyard to discuss the future of work, Ward suggested companies make use of people with decades of experience interested in working part time.
“We don't want to work full time, but we like to work especially at something that would be interesting,” Ward said.
“I would love to see the state of New Hampshire develop something ... that would encourage all of us olders who are coming here leaving Boston and Massachusetts and coming up here, so we could work part time, maybe a minor tax exemption ... We might even take stock options. I don't know,” Ward said.
At that same meeting, Will Arvelo, director of the state Division of Economic Development, embraced the value of older workers.
“How do we retain older workers in the workforce for a longer period of time? There's a tremendous opportunity for us to take that talent that's been working for many of their companies for 30, 40, 50 years and pair them up with a 20-year-old, a 25-year-old that is starving to learn,” Arvelo said. “There's a missed opportunity there -- and if we can figure out a way in which we can bring some of those folks that are moving to the state with a lot of skill and knowledge and integrate them into the workforce for short money and part time -- that we could make a real impact.”
Employers such as Living Innovations are embracing hiring mature workers.
“We found it’s a great demographic for us,” said Paul Fleming, who was marketing manager at Living Innovations until recently. “Folks who are in the range between 65 and 80, they bring a lot to the table.”
He cited their life experiences, vitality and energy.
“It’s reaching out to those folks who may be retired, but they have a willingness and interest in working with the population that we serve,” Fleming said at the company’s Derry office.
He said Living Innovations could use more workers.
Six years ago, its Derry and Concord offices together employed 30 direct care staff members compared to 12 today, including five who are at least 65 years old. It could use at least 20 more such staffers, according to New Hampshire State Director Michelle Donovan. It also could use 10 to 15 more workers combined at its Dover and Exeter locations to supplement its existing 25 direct care staffers, she said.
“We have a wisdom of having lived life. We have experiences,” Luther said. “We many times know how to handle things with a compassion and kindness that younger people haven’t learned yet. We feel much more of a responsibility. I’ve noticed that a lot of the young people thinking nothing about calling in sick.”
Luther, a Windham resident and retired registered nurse, has worked at Living Innovations for six years.
“It just seemed like a perfect fit for me,” Luther said.
Hales, whose work as a case manager helped to deinstitutionalize the state schools in Massachusetts, more recently served as a paraprofessional at Epping High School. She tried being realistic on her job chances.
“I think I knew that I was going to have trouble because of my age,” said Hales, who lives in Raymond. “I only looked at a few places where I thought I might not have a problem with my age.”
Fahey said he sees people from different generations working together.
“New Hampshire employers are wise to focus on recruiting, engaging and retaining workers on both ends of the age spectrum, as well as those in the middle of the age spectrum,” he said. “Younger and older generations enjoy working in a multi-generational workforce and companies who promote those can realize benefits to their bottom lines.”