MANCHESTER - Julie-ann Edwards learned a few secrets on becoming a good leader.
Like figuring out how best to win over a coworker.
Do you need to appeal to someone’s logic or passion or counter their negotiating skills?
She learned a few tricks during a leadership training program at Southern New Hampshire University, where she works.
“It takes practice and you don’t want to be manipulative, but if you’re trying to influence someone, it’s helpful to realize how they hear you,” said Edwards, director of CBE (competency-based education) academic operations. “So yes, I definitely use a lot of the little techniques.”
She went through a program called Pinnacle — an effort to cultivate SNHU’s future senior leaders as well as to convince workers a path to advancement exists within the university.
“We are really focused on learning experiences that are going to turn the dials on behavior that are actually going to increase achievement of the organizational goals,” said Phil Nazzaro, associate vice president of talent development.
Workers need to adapt in their jobs and learn while doing, he said.
“The world is changing much quicker than it was when the (baby) boomers were, like, the majority of the workplace,” said Nazzaro, who has more than a dozen members on his talent development team. “And in order to succeed in a role, you need to be a hyper-learner, right? You need to be able to learn through while doing and grow, not just focus on, ‘OK, this is the thing I’m doing. I’m making widgets’ or ‘I’m this salesperson.’ Being able to grow and adapt, it’s not a ‘so-nice-to-have’, but a ‘need-to-have’ in the current workplace.”
Nationwide, 45 percent of human resource managers surveyed last spring reported offering employees cross-training to develop skills not directly related to their jobs. And 87 percent offered professional development opportunities, according to an annual survey by the Society for Human Resource Management.
Nazzaro knows many companies have limited resources, but he poses a question for company executives.
“How are you helping your leaders develop their people?” he said. “A big piece of that is really providing the space and time for them to do it.”
Before coming to work at SNHU four years ago, Steve Thiel worked for the Boston Celtics, handling the university as a sponsorship client. After joining SNHU, he was promoted twice to his current post as assistant vice president of social impact and community relations.
The 31-year-old went through the Pinnacle program in 2017-18, offering opportunities to explore emotional IQ and handling employees.
“What was interesting about that program was you had leaders in all sorts of different parts of their leadership cycle,” Thiel said.
The Pinnacle program meets one day a month over 10 months. Participants, typically numbering between 25 and 30, also meet once or twice a month to work on a presentation to the board.
Pinnacle is designed to help future leaders “look at the nebulous world and be, ‘OK, here is how we’re going to make order and sense to move forward,’” Nazzaro said.
Some attendees managed hundreds of employees; others, including Thiel, managed no one. “It was more like a new leader workshop for me,” said Thiel, who today manages five people.
The university employs about 4,000 workers in the Manchester area.
Advancing has helped keep his job interesting.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever sort of looked at it in a direct advancement way, so much as am I learning new things and am I sort of being challenged,” he said.
If he thought his job was ever getting stale, “that would be a point of where I might entertain other opportunities,” he said.
The program also introduced him to colleagues he can tap in his current role.
“Internally, it connects you to a whole bunch of people you would never be connected to and also as you find different problems or you need different solutions, you have more entry points to different teams and groups,” Thiel said.
“You don’t often have a chance to practice those, so much as they come at you and you have to sort of feel prepared or not prepared,” he said. “I certainly feel more confident in those situations.”
Nazzaro said it’s worth investing time and money by offering more skills to workers.
“We know the research shows that if you invest in someone in their growth, they’re more likely to stay with the organization,” he said.
