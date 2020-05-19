Put everybody who lives in Nashua, Bedford and Berlin together and that’s how many people were counted as unemployed residents in New Hampshire last month.
The 122,570 unemployed residents in April produced a record unemployment rate of 17.2% -- more than double the previously monthly milestone. The number of unemployed also marked the largest since records started being kept in 1976.
More than 101,000 residents were added just in April after government restrictions to help curb the coronavirus pandemic were enacted in mid-March, shuttering many businesses or forcing them to sharply cut back.
“It’s a devastating statement on where the New Hampshire economy is right now,” Laconia economist Russ Thibeault said after the figures were released Tuesday.
The record unemployment rate should peak in April or possibly May before “we’re going to see some improvement over the next several months as parts of the economy open up,” said Thibeault, who predicted 15% to 20% unemployment back in March.
But employers are seeing business activity pick up.
Cleary Cleaners, which has 14 locations in New Hampshire, is wrapping up filling five job openings.
“These positions were people who voluntarily due to COVID laid themselves off for a lack of a better word,” said administration manager Julie Cleary. “Now, we’re picking back up and trying to fill existing positions that we couldn’t get people to come back for.”
In this age of record unemployment, she said hiring was “not easy at all.”
Back in March, Steve Hammes furloughed about half of his 32 workers at One Source Security in Merrimack. “People weren’t letting us in” to install security systems and camera systems, he recalled.
Hammes received a loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program and was able to recall his entire staff within about three weeks. Only one worker found a job elsewhere in the meantime.
He said he couldn’t have brought back as many people as quickly back without the PPP loan, which can be converted into a grant if a certain rehiring threshold is met.
“We’re pretty busy as of now,” he said. “By summer time, we’d probably be back to where we were if everything goes well.”
April’s 17.2% not seasonally adjusted rate beat the state’s previous record unemployment rate of 8.1% set in January 1992 and January 1976.
“Although not seasonally adjusted labor force statistics typically should not be used for comparison purposes, they present a more accurate measure of New Hampshire’s employment situation in April due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Employment Security said in its monthly news release.
The unadjusted unemployment rate of 17.2% in April compared to 2.8% in March and 2.5% in April 2019.
April saw 152,150 fewer residents employed than in March. The 590,980 employed residents in April marked the lowest since May 1994.
The biggest loss came in leisure and hospitality with 40,600 fewer people working in that field in April compared to March. Of those, 29,100 came from dining and drinking establishments, according to fresh numbers released by Employment Security.
The total labor force decreased by 50,660 to 713,550.
Using seasonally adjusted figures, April’s unemployment rate stood at 16.3% compared to March’s rate, which decreased to 2.4% after revision.