Portsmouth job fair

Desperate to find qualified workers, many employers are finding it to their advantage to welcome former employees back with open arms.

 MICHAEL COUSINEAU/UNION LEADER FILE

You can go back to the place you quit working at months ago.

Last summer, a worker assembling heating sensors for automobiles left her job for higher pay at a different company.

What’s Working, a series exploring solutions for New Hampshire’s workforce needs, is sponsored by the New Hampshire Solutions Journalism Lab at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications and is funded by Eversource, Fidelity Investments, the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, the New Hampshire College & University Council, Northeast Delta Dental and the New Hampshire Coalition for Business and Education. Contact reporter Michael Cousineau at mcousineau@unionleader.com. To read stories in the series, visit unionleader.com/whatsworking.