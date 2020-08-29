WE gave up our airplane seats for fishing rods.
We’re drinking premium liquor and grilling out.
And we’re going to get into the Halloween candy a lot sooner than usual.
The coronavirus pandemic has changed Granite Staters’ lives in many ways since mid-March.
People are working from home in record numbers, and many businesses are operating at reduced capacity to comply with state restrictions.
Even Santa is social-distancing at Santa’s Village in Jefferson this summer.
The Christmas-themed park expects to lose more than $1 million this year. Under state restrictions, it stayed closed until July 1 and then opened for the summer at 25% capacity.
“Suffice it to say, we’re way down from where we were expected to be” but glad to be open, park spokesman Jim Miller said by phone.
“People have to spend their time differently than in previous summers,” Miller said. “That means being at home more and grilling at home, or they don’t have the opportunity or the inclination to come to a place like a theme park where they’re mingling with a lot of people they’re not familiar with.”
With people eating more meals at home, LeBlanc’s True Value Hardware in Manchester sold “a ton of gas grills,” said Nat LeBlanc, whose dad owns the store.
“Every day was like a Saturday. We were slammed,” LeBlanc said, noting a 42% increase in sales in May, compared to the previous year.
Now, canning jars are the hot item in short supply.
“Everyone was home, so they made a garden, and now people are looking to do canning,” he said.
Other products experiencing a surge in demand included toilet paper, on a now-mythic scale, and ice cream, sales of which have doubled, according to Mike Violette, president and CEO of Associated Grocers of New England in Pembroke, which supplies 650 stores in several states, including New Hampshire.
The 8.37 million rolls of toilet paper Associated has shipped since late March was a whopping 130% increase over the previous year.
“They probably ordered twice as much as that but couldn’t get it in — easily,” Violette said.
Uncertain of what will happen next — or when — stores already are stocking Halloween candy.
“What we’re nervous about is, is there going to be Halloween?” Violette said. “I’d say no, they’re not going to be trick-or-treating to houses.”
It’s great outdoors
People forgoing summer trips found ways to get outdoors, with sizable increases in the numbers of fishing licenses and boating certificates issued.
Fishing licenses for residents were up 40% for the first half of the year. Non-resident licenses also increased.
“I would assume it’s because everyone’s home and they wanted something to do,” said Sue Perry, license supervisor at New Hampshire Fish and Game. “That’s the basic comment when they call to ask about anything.”
People working to obtain a boating certificate to operate boats over 25 horsepower more than doubled, fueled by online-only testing for most of 2020, according to New Hampshire Marine Patrol.
Swimming pool sales quickly inflated as well, but the outdoors upswing wasn’t limited to the water.
Goodale’s Bike Shop’s sales shot up 30% between April and July compared with a year earlier, with bikes averaging $840.The business operates stores in Nashua and Hooksett, down one store from last year.
“It’s one of the things you could do and still socially distance yourself,” said Ryan Maszczak, Goodale’s chief operating officer. “A lot of kids were at home out of school, and parents needed something for them to do.”
The down side
Dover Bowl, which reopened July 9, is “not quite” breaking even, with revenues off about 50% through the first six weeks compared to last year, said Manchester developer Dick Anagnost, who owns the bowling alley through one of his companies.
“No one’s making money,” said Anagnost, who talks with business owners who rent commercial space from him in several states. “They’re scratching to break even.”
Kathleen Tutone, who has owned Treehouse Toys in Portsmouth for 27 years, has seen her fortunes reversed, too.
Trying to keep patrons safe and comply with state guidelines, she can allow only six customers at a time in her small store, compared with 24 last year. As a result, July sales were a little more than a third what they were in the same month last year.
“I’m thankful for the business that I do have,” said Tutone, 72, who owns a store by the same name in Portland, Maine, which is faring about the same.
“COVID has definitely altered the way I need to do business,” she said.
“Right now, we’re just making ends meet,” she said. “If we could hold out for awhile longer, I’ll be delighted.”
Flying higher
More people have been flying from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in recent months, after the pandemic crippled the travel industry in mid-March.
Only 3,600 passengers departed in April, 9,800 in May and 19,500 in June, which still was down 73% over the previous year.
“Passenger activity remains well below what we would normally expect to see for the summer months. However, we are very encouraged by the positive trend and continue to work closely with the airlines to maintain and enhance air service options for MHT,” Deputy Airport Director Tom Malafronte said in an email.
All the people ordering stuff online versus mingling in stores helped boost cargo activity, which is up 6% or $5.5 million through the first half of the year vs. 2019. The airport is “currently on pace for another record year,” Malafronte said.
Liquor sales shot up , too.
“We are seeing customers opt for more premium products with more regularity, which suggests to us that customers are experimenting more at home in making their own cocktails and relying on the best ingredients,” said Liquor Commission Chairman Joseph Mollica.
That theory is supported by the purchase of an additional $1.1 million in accessory products — cocktail mixes, cocktail ingredients such as bitters and garnishes, and more — nearly double last year’s sales.
Work and life changes
Almost 79,000 fewer Granite Staters were employed in July than a year ago, and many of those traded buttondowns for T-shirts while working remotely.
As one example, 90% of the employees at Fidelity Investments, which has more than 5,600 people in New Hampshire, are working remotely full-time, compared with 10% on an average, pre-pandemic day, according to Kirsten Kuykendoll, head of associate experience.
Google noted 35% fewer trips to New Hampshire workplaces in early August compared with early this year.
The trend is reflected in lower toll receipts. The Hooksett, Bedford and Hampton tolls saw decreases of between 14% and 20%, according to figures from the Department of Transportation.
If people weren’t going to work, they weren’t going out to eat, either. By one measure, restaurant sales were down 58% in July compared to the previous year, for eateries using Upserve restaurant management software, said spokeswoman Amber van Moessner.
Providing space for outside dining has meant fewer parking spaces. Parking revenue was down nearly $50,000 in July compared to a year earlier.
“In order to help downtown restaurants and other establishments remain able to open and able to serve patrons while adhering to social distancing requirements, many parking spaces have been closed off to allow for additional outdoor dining,” said Jill Stansfield, Nashua’s parking manager.
Other spaces are reserved for free 15-minute parking areas for pickup and drop-off.
The employment picture could soon change — at least some, after job postings online surged this summer.
More than 30,000 New Hampshire jobs were posted online in June and July — 64% more than the previous year.
When state restrictions were loosened or removed in recent months, employers started “posting their positions for jobs lost at the beginning of the pandemic and for hiring that did not take place earlier in the spring because of the pandemic,” said Rich Lavers, deputy commissioner at Employment Security.
Job openings related to e-commerce and warehousing saw a big jump, too, he said.
Not everyone is keen on going back to work. People spent 18% more on lottery tickets in early August than a year ago.
“In recent months, we have seen scratch ticket sales rise to levels normally seen during the holiday season, and nationally, other lotteries have reported a similar trend,” said Charlie McIntyre, the lottery’s executive director.
.